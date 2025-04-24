2025 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Updates and Player Rankings
College football is preparing once again to send its top talent to the NFL Draft this spring, making it a perfect time to get our latest updates as to where the experts predict the top players will go, and who those top players are.
Quarterback, offensive line, and edge rusher are positions with plenty of talent on offer for the NFL to choose from, with several high-profile players waiting to hear their names called.
This year’s NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Scroll through for your latest look at how the top analysts and experts are projecting their mock drafts heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
3. Giants: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
4. Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell
5. Jaguars: Michigan DT Mason Graham
6. Colts (via LV): Penn State TE Tyler Warren
7. Jets: Missouri OT Armand Membou
8. Panthers: Michigan CB Will Johnson
9. Saints: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
10. Bears: Texas OT Kelvin Banks, Jr.
You can see SI’s full mock draft here.
--
Pro Football Focus
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
3. Giants: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
4. Patriots: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
5. Jaguars: Michigan DT Mason Graham
6. Raiders: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
7. Jets: Penn State TE Tyler Warren
8. Panthers: Michigan CB Will Johnson
9. Saints: LSU OT Will Campbell
10. Bears: Missouri OT Armand Membou
You can see PFF’s full mock draft here.
--
Peter Schrager of ESPN
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
3. Giants: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
4. Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell
5. Jaguars: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
6. Raiders: Missouri OT Armand Membou
7. Jets: Penn State TE Tyler Warren
8. Panthers: Georgia LB Jalon Walker
9. Saints: Georgia edge Mykel Williams
10. Colts (via CHI): Michigan TE Colston Loveland
You can see Schrager’s full mock draft here.
--
Tankathon
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
3. Giants: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
4. Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell
5. Jaguars: Michigan DT Mason Graham
6. Raiders: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
7. Jets: Missouri OT Armand Membou
8. Panthers: Georgia LB Jalon Walker
9. Saints: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
10. Bears: Penn State TE Tyler Warren
You can see Tankathon’s full mock draft here.
--
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
3. Giants: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
4. Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell
5. Jaguars: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
6. Raiders: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
7. Jets: Missouri OT Armand Membou
8. Panthers: Georgia edge Jalon Walker
9. Saints: Texas OT Kelvin Banks, Jr.
10. Bears: Penn State TE Tyler Warren
You can see Wilson’s full mock draft here.
--
Todd McShay
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
3. Giants: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
4. Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell
5. Jaguars: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
6. Raiders: Texas OT Kelvin Banks, Jr.
7. Jets: Georgia edge Jalon Walker
8. Panthers: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen
9. Saints: Georgia edge Mykel Williams
10. Bears: Michigan DT Mason Graham
You can see McShay’s full mock draft here.
--
Dane Brugler of The Athletic
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
3. Giants: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
4. Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell
5. Jaguars: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
6. Raiders: Michigan DT Mason Graham
7. Jets: Missouri OT Armand Membou
8. Panthers: Georgia edge Jalon Walker
9. Saints: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
10. Bears: Penn State TE Tyler Warren
You can see Brugler’s full mock draft here.
--
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network
1. Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
2. Browns: Penn State edge Abdul Carter
3. Giants: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
4. Patriots: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
5. Jaguars: Georgia edge Jalon Walker
6. Raiders: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
7. Jets: Missouri OT Armand Membou
8. Panthers: Michigan DT Mason Graham
9. Saints: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
10. Bears: LSU OT Will Campbell
You can see Jeremiah’s full mock draft here.
-
2025 NFL Draft player rankings
According to Sports Illustrated
1. Penn State edge Abdul Carter: “Elite, ready-made pass rushers are invaluable, and Carter fits the bill... He’s a balanced rusher with quality instincts and innate feel for blockers’ intentions.”
2. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty: “Has high-level athleticism, blending quick feet, a fluid lower half, and speed with his compact frame.”
3. Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter: “Hunter will enter the NFL as a better corner than receiver ⎼ he’s not an overly nuanced route-runner at this stage and largely won collegiately with his athleticism ⎼ but his ball skills and playmaking ability will translate to big plays.”
4. Michigan DT Mason Graham: “He has a strong punch, and his legs rarely stall ⎼ he can condense pockets with power and makes it difficult for linemen to anchor.”
5. Penn State TE Tyler Warren: “Warren has terrific ball skills to finish catches above the rim and in tight quarters, and he’s a threat after the catch with his strength, contact balance, and physicality.”
6. Georgia LB Jalon Walker: “He’s physical, a reliable tackler, and closes with tremendous burst... He’s powerful at the punch and can win with both speed and hand refinement as a pass rusher.”
7. LSU OT Will Campbell: “Campbell has a strong punch, can displace defenders in the run game, and is a dominant pass protector.”
8. Missouri OT Armand Membou: “An athletic yet proportionally unique right tackle, Membou blends foot quickness, technique, power, and balance.”
9. Miami QB Cam Ward: “He moves defenders out of zones, reads coverages well, pre- and post-snap, and is comfortable throwing receivers open in zones.”
10. Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell: “He breaks down well in space, and with his length, strength, and quickness, he’s a quality open field tackler.”
--