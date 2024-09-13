Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
Kalen DeBoer embarks on his first road test as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the nation's most imposing home-field advantages against the Wisconsin Badgers in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.
Both schools need a solid showing given their future schedules: Alabama plays host to Georgia in two weeks, and faces ranked SEC opponents Tennessee and Missouri going forward.
Wisconsin, which is hosting an SEC team at Camp Randall for the first time since 1971, will play against ranked Big Ten opposition like USC, Penn State, and Oregon in the coming weeks.
Needless to say, securing a statement win against a Power Four conference opponent would be a major benefit for the winner. Alabama is 16-1 in its last 17 road openers, but Wisconsin has a history of playing well in these games, beating a 5th-ranked LSU at Lambeau Field back in 2016.
What can we expect from the matchup? Here's what you need to watch for as Alabama and Wisconsin square off this weekend, with our updated game prediction.
Alabama vs. Wisconsin prediction, preview
1. Battle at the line. Alabama's offensive line has been a relative weakness so far, as it was early last season before its later improvement, and was called for 9 penalties last week. This could be the third iteration of the line as the Tide look for the right combo in the injury-induced absence of left tackle Kadyn Proctor.
Whatever the rotation looks like, Alabama should fare well against a Wisconsin front seven that through two games against lower-tier competition still ranks just 115th in tackles for loss and 80th against the run, and could struggle against the Tide's battery of more agile skill threats.
2. Wisconsin airing it out. Wisconsin has not been known for its vertical offense in recent years, and the addition of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was supposed to change that. But the early returns on the ex-Miami transfer suggest that's still a work in progress, as he has 5 throws of 15 ore more yards and 1 touchdown pass.
Alabama's secondary is young and relatively inexperienced, but it's talented and fast. It should get the edge closing down Wisconsin's passing lanes in the deeper field, but notably did leave some holes open for USF to exploit last week, and didn't have a takeaway in that game.
3. Run the ball. Wisconsin's run defense hasn't been a point of pride so far, allowing 245 yards on the ground and three touchdowns against what should be overmatched competition, including an FCS team.
Through two games, Alabama has rushed for 549 yards and 10 touchdowns, and boasts one of the nation's premier running quarterbacks in Jalen Milroe, who has 4 rushing scores already.
Alabama vs. Wisconsin game odds
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama: -16.5 (-105)
Wisconsin: +16.5 (-115)
Alabama ML: -780
Wisconsin ML: +530
Over 49.5 points: -110
Under 49.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Wisconsin prediction
Wisconsin's reputation for so long has been its strong offensive line play and capacity for rushing the ball, neither of which appear to be very prominent strengths for Luke Fickell's team right now.
But the Badgers will be highly motivated, they'll have a raucous crowd behind them, and there are questions around Alabama'a ability to protect the quarterback and take care of the ball.
Still, the Tide has such an advantage when it comes to team speed, the receivers who can blow open big holes in the Badger secondary, and the pressure to stymie any Wisconsin offensive rhythm early, that it's hard to predict an upset here.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Alabama wins 34-13
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
More ... Alabama vs. Wisconsin score prediction by expert model
Alabama vs. Wisconsin game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
