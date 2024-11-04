Alabama vs. LSU football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football kicks off from Death Valley as No. 14 LSU welcomes No. 11 Alabama in a battle of teams desperate to avoid a third loss. Here are some early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
LSU dropped to 3-1 in SEC play two weeks ago with a loss at Texas A&M and looks to avoid a second-straight loss and what would be the team’s third as playoff selection approaches.
Alabama improved to 3-2 in conference games after shutting out Missouri a couple weeks ago and is seeking to avoid falling to .500 in the SEC and stay in the playoff hunt.
What do the wiseguys expect from this SEC matchup?
Let’s take a look at the oddsmakers’ early prediction for Alabama vs. LSU in this Week 11 college football game.
Alabama vs. LSU picks, odds
Alabama is a 2.5 point favorite against LSU, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 58.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -140 and for LSU at +120 to win outright.
Alabama: -2.5 (-120)
LSU: +2.5 (Even)
Over 58.5 points: -110
Under 58.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. LSU trends
Alabama is 4-4 against the spread (50%) overall this season ...
LSU is 3-5 (37.5%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went over in 6 of Alabama’s last 7 road games ...
LSU is 10-4-1 against the spread in its last 15 games in November ...
Alabama is 12-6 against the spread in its last 18 games on a Saturday ...
The total went under in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games ...
The total went over in 11 of Alabama’s last 15 games ...
The total went over in 4 of LSU’s last 5 games against Alabama ...
Alabama has won 5 of the last 6 games against LSU on the road ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors are taking the home side in this matchup, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
LSU is getting 55 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset against the Crimson Tide, or to keep the game under a field goal in a loss.
The other 45 percent of wagers project Alabama will win the game by at least a field goal and cover the narrow point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Tide over the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat LSU by a projected score of 31 to 28.
Our early pick: LSU +2.5 ... Garrett Nussmeier has the protection and the targets to sneak past the Crimson Tide secondary.
How to watch Alabama vs. LSU
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
