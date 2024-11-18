Alabama vs. Oklahoma football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A new-look SEC matchup kicks off under the lights this weekend as Oklahoma plays host to Alabama. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
Alabama sits at 8-2 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture as selection draws closer but can’t afford any more mistakes going forward.
Oklahoma slid to 1-5 in SEC play and has lost four of the last five games and rank just 115th in passing and 94th in scoring and have this game and the finale against LSU to become bowl eligible.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Crimson Tide and Sooners meet this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Alabama vs. Oklahoma in this Week 13 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds, picks
Alabama is a 13.5 point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the new lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 47.5 points in the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Alabama for -610 and for Oklahoma at +440 to win outright.
Alabama: -13.5 (-120)
Oklahoma: +13.5 (-102)
Over 47.5 points: -110
Under 47.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Oklahoma trends
Alabama is 6-4 against the spread (60%) overall this season ...
Oklahoma is 5-5 (50%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Alabama is 2-2 (50%) against the spread as the road favorite this year ...
Oklahoma is 0-2 ATS as a home underdog ...
Alabama is 2-2 against the spread as the road team in 2024 ...
OU is 3-4 ATS at home ...
Alabama is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
Oklahoma is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 home games ...
The total went over in 7 of Alabama’s last 9 road games ...
OU is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games as the underdog ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A strong majority of bettors are taking the Crimson Tide to handle the Sooners on the road, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Alabama is getting 74 percent of bets to win the game and cover the big point spread.
The other 26 percent of wagers project Oklahoma will either win outright in an upset, or keep the final margin to two touchdowns or fewer in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests the Crimson Tide will take down the Sooners by double digits.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Oklahoma by a projected score of 31 to 17.
Our early pick: Alabama -13.5 ... Oklahoma has the defense and the home crowd to prevent Alabama from getting whatever it wants early, but the Sooners’ continued lack of offense will allow Jalen Milroe and Co. to pull away eventually.
How to watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma
When: Sat., Nov. 23
Where: Norman, Okla.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
