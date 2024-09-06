Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
This weekend brings us a notable SEC vs. ACC matchup as the Arkansas Razorbacks look for a quality win against the Big 12 title and playoff hopeful Oklahoma State Cowboys in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman comes into the season on the proverbial hot seat after a 4-win outing last year, but his offense came alive in a 70-0 rout against Pine-Bluff in which new quarterback Taylen Green accounted for four all-purpose touchdowns and the Hogs ground game stacked up 279 yards and 8 touchdowns.
College football's rushing champ Ollie Gordon is expected to be the engine behind an offense that comes into 2024 on a short list of teams that can compete for the newly-expanded Big 12 conference championship.
Beating an unranked SEC opponent may not exponentially help Oklahoma State's playoff chances, but a loss in this matchup would certainly hurt those odds. Arkansas comes in with a shot at derailing those hopes and securing a statement road win against a ranked team to help Pittman's job security.
What can we expect in the matchup? Here's what you should be watching for as Arkansas meets Oklahoma State in this Week 2 college football game.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, preview
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State game odds
Oklahoma State: -9.5 (-115)
Arkansas: +9.5 (-105)
Cowboys to win: -375
Razorbacks to win: +290
Over 61.5 points: -114
Under 61.5 points: -106
FPI picks: Oklahoma State 56.1% to win
What to watch for
1. Ollie. Gordon returned to Oklahoma State for another season in a huge boon to the school's playoff hopes, and didn't waste time getting started in the opener, rushing for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
Still, head coach Mike Gundy expressed some concern with his team's overall rushing output as the unit averaged just 3.8 yards per rush when it had the ball, numbers that don't live up to the standard set by the Cowboys' superb run-blocking prowess.
2. Hogs against the run. Arkansas ranked 86th nationally against the rush last season, and on paper should not have much of an advantage against Gordon and the Cowboys' strong offensive line.
But the Hogs bring back defensive end Landon Jackson and boast credible size on the inside up front with a pair of 300-plus pound tackles who can clog these lanes early in the game.
3. QB battle. A contrast of styles between Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and veteran Oklahoma State signal caller Alan Bowman, both of whom brings decided skill sets that can exploit weaknesses in the other teams' defenses.
Green is a dual-threat transfer who threw 2 touchdowns and ran for 2 more in his Razorback debut and has the wheels to skirt around would-be tacklers who are off by a half-step. Bowman is a pocket passer with a ton of experience who hit 24 of 33 throws last week for 2 TDs in the opener. Both have the capacity to win a close game in the fourth quarter.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State prediction
It's tempting to say that Arkansas has taken a big step forward offensively after last week's output, but it's worth considering that production came against a team that was second-worst in the SWAC last season.
Total defense was the Cowboys' weakness a year ago and the Razorbacks should be able to put Green and tailback Ja'Quinden Jackson in position to create space behind these front seven tacklers, which can tilt momentum in their favor early in the game.
Arkansas can make some plays up front to contain Gordon at times, but the Cowboys' line is that much better and Bowman has receiving targets at his disposal who can stretch the field.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Oklahoma State wins 38-30
- Doesn't cover the spread
- And hits the over
