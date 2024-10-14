Auburn vs. Missouri football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns to Columbia this weekend as No. 19 Missouri is back home against Auburn in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Auburn needs to make a statement as its season is slipping away, starting out 0-3 in SEC play and on a three-game losing streak behind a turnover-prone offense with sloppy quarterback play.
And there are questions around Missouri after an ugly 41-10 loss at Texas A&M two weeks ago, but it got that game out of its system after beating up on UMass last weekend, improving to 5-1 overall but trying to avoid falling under .500 in conference play.
What do the wiseguys expect from this weekend’s SEC matchup?
Let’s take a look at the latest predictions for Auburn vs. Missouri from the oddsmakers.
Auburn vs. Missouri picks, odds
The home team is getting more confidence from the sportsbooks this week.
Missouri is a 5.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Missouri at -210 and for Auburn at +175 to win outright.
Missouri: -5.5 (-110)
Auburn: +5.5 (-110)
Over 51.5 points: -110
Under 51.5 points: -110
Auburn vs. Missouri trends
Auburn is 3-3 against the spread (50%) so far this season ...
Missouri is also 3-3 (50%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Auburn is 4-14 straight-up in its last 18 road games against SEC teams ...
Missouri is 12-5 against the spread in its last 17 games ...
The total went over in 9 of Auburn’s last 12 games as an underdog ...
Mizzou is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on a Saturday ...
Auburn has lost 9 of its last 12 games on the road ...
When Auburn has the ball
Auburn is 27th nationally with 279 passing yards per game on average, and ranks 63rd in rushing production with 166 yards on the ground.
Auburn is 61st in FBS by scoring 30 points per game on average.
Payton Thorne is completing 59.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,238 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt, with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while being sacked 12 times.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads Auburn with 24 receptions for 510 yards, averaging over 21 yards per catch, and scoring 6 of the team’s 16 receiving touchdowns.
Malcolm Simmons is the only other receiver to score more than once (2), with 260 yards off 18 grabs and an average of 14.4 yards per catch.
Jarquez Hunter is first among Auburn players with 528 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry off 78 attempts and has 3 of the team’s 7 rushing touchdowns.
Damari Alston and Payton Thorne have 2 rushing touchdowns each.
When Missouri has the ball
Missouri is 52nd nationally in passing output, averaging almost 247 yards per game, and is 41st in FBS in rushing production with nearly 188 yards on average.
Mizzou is 36th among 134 FBS teams in scoring offense, with 33.5 points per game.
Brady Cook has 1,351 passing yards while completing nearly 65 percent of his attempts with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception and has been sacked 11 times.
Cook also has 4 of the team’s 15 rushing touchdowns, but the ground game is carried by Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, who have 752 combined yards and 7 touchdowns.
Luther Burden has 4 of Missouri’s 7 receiving touchdowns, but Theo Wease leads the team with 407 yards and a touchdown.
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect Missouri will take down Auburn in convincing fashion this weekend, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
Missouri is getting 65 percent of bets to win the game and cover the spread at home.
The other 35 percent of wagers forecast that Auburn will either win in an upset or keep the game within the line.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for Missouri.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Missouri will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 29 to 23.
Our early pick: Missouri -5.5
How to watch Auburn vs. Missouri
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams