Big Ten coaches reveal their picks for the conference's loudest college football stadiums
The Big Ten turned to its own coaches to settle a familiar debate: which stadium brings the loudest environment on fall Saturdays. In an Instagram reel shared by the conference, several high-profile coaches gave their answers, offering a candid peek into how opposing venues are perceived.
Penn State’s Beaver Stadium emerged as the clear favorite. Known for its White Out tradition, it drew mentions from Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Sherrone Moore, Maryland’s Mike Locksley, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck and Nebraska’s Matt Rhule. “Whiteout Penn State night,” Fleck said, summing up what has long been one of college football’s most recognizable atmospheres.
Still, Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium, Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium and Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium also earned strong recognition. The mix of opinions underscored the depth of iconic venues across the Big Ten, particularly as the conference expands west to add Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA.
Coaches Lean Toward Penn State As The Loudest Venue
Of the 15 coaches who responded, more than a third picked Penn State. That result reflects the national reputation Beaver Stadium has built, especially under the lights for the annual White Out. The stadium holds a listed capacity of 106,572 and set a record attendance of 111,030 in 2024, making it one of the largest and most intimidating venues in the sport.
Locksley admitted his answer came with some pain, saying, “Penn State, unfortunately.” Moore echoed the sentiment with, “Probably Penn State.”
Rhule followed with a simple, “Penn State.” The consensus was impossible to ignore, especially from those who have endured the challenge firsthand.
Other votes showed that atmosphere goes beyond size. Day pointed to Penn State, while James Franklin went the other way, naming Ohio State. Bret Bielema cited Wisconsin’s tradition of “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters. Greg Schiano picked Iowa, while Luke Fickell described last year’s trip to Kinnick Stadium as “definitely” the loudest. Each choice reflected how environment, tradition and timing all shape the experience.
Comparing Tradition, Size And Noise Across Big Ten Stadiums
The discussion highlighted how stadium character varies across the league. Ohio Stadium, “The Shoe,” has hosted record crowds of 110,045 and carried Ohio State to a 55-3 record at home since 2016. Michigan Stadium, “The Big House,” is the nation’s largest at 107,601 but has never carried the same reputation for crowd noise.
Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium blends history and tradition, with the “Jump Around” routine cementing its place as a fan favorite. Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, with its connection to the nearby children’s hospital and the Iowa Wave, mixes intimidation with a unique sense of community. Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium continues its iconic sellout streak, even through down years.
The arrival of Oregon and Washington brings Autzen Stadium and Husky Stadium into the mix, both widely respected on the West Coast. Coaches like Jedd Fisch and Dan Lanning added their own votes for Michigan, Oregon and Wisconsin, underscoring the diversity of home-field advantages across the conference.
The debate over the loudest Big Ten stadium will never be fully settled, but Penn State’s Beaver Stadium has the votes and the reputation to stand apart. The Nittany Lions will put that atmosphere on display when they host Illinois in their next home game.