Cincinnati vs. Utah prediction: Who wins, and why?

See our expert college football prediction as Cincinnati and Utah face off in Week 10 — who wins, why, and what to expect in this marquee matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Utah prediction 2025
Cincinnati vs. Utah prediction 2025 / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
One of college football’s three ranked-on-ranked matchups kicks off late Saturday night as Cincinnati and Utah square off in a game heavy with Big 12 title implications, and by consequence, could help shape the eventual playoff picture.

Cincinnati sits right behind undefeated BYU in the updated conference standings and comes into this weekend still perfect in league play, but Utah is 3-2 against Big 12 opponents, but won those games by an average of 37 points.

Cincinnati vs. Utah matchups: What to watch

Cincinnati vs. Utah football game prediction 2025
Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Utah’s Dominant Defense vs. Cincinnati's Offense

Utah boasts one of the nation's best defenses, ranking 11th in scoring defense (14.3 points allowed per game) and excelling in pass coverage (14th nationally in EPA/drop back allowed) with a high pressure rate (44.1%), the best in the Big 12.

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby faces a formidable challenge staying on schedule and avoiding long down-and-distance situations against a powerful defense that excels at forcing three-and-outs.​

2. Cincinnati Offensive Challenges Without Its Leading Rusher

Cincinnati will be missing its leading rusher Evan Pryor due to injury, a loss that will impact their offensive balance, especially against Utah’s stout defense.

The Bearcats rank 105th nationally in offensive success rate and will need a strong game from Sorsby and his offensive line to keep Utah’s pass rush at bay. Efficiency on each possession is crucial since Utah’s ball-control offense limits the number of possessions.​

3. Turnover Battle and Red Zone Efficiency

Turnover margin could be a key determining factor here. Cincinnati has won its past two games with a plus-4 turnover advantage and ranks 3rd nationally in fewest turnovers allowed.

Utah, similarly disciplined, has committed just eight turnovers all season and ranks 37th in that category. Cincinnati's strong red zone defense (76.9% touchdown rate allowed) will be tested by Utah’s powerful rushing attack, which ranks 2nd nationally in rushing yards before contact.

Who is favored?

Utah is a 10.5 point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel lists the total at 55.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Utah at -370 and for Cincinnati at +295 to win outright.

Cincinnati vs. Utah prediction: Who wins?

Cincinnati vs. Utah college football game prediction 2025
Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah’s dominant defense and powerful rushing attack give them a strong advantage against Cincinnati’s offense, which will face challenges without their leading rusher.

Utah’s ability to control the clock and sustain drives limits Cincinnati’s possessions, forcing the Bearcats to capitalize on every opportunity.

Cincinnati’s defense has been resilient, especially in the red zone, but Utah’s top-tier defensive pressure and efficient offense create a difficult matchup.

The outcome will hinge on which team can execute better on offense and defense, with Utah’s balanced, physical style likely setting the tone throughout the game.

College Football HQ picks...

  • Utah wins 31-23
  • Doesn’t cover the spread
  • And hits the under

How to watch Utah vs. Cincinnati

When: Sat., Nov. 1
Time: 10:15 p.m. Eastern
Where: ESPN network

Published
