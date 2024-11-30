Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks prediction: Who wins, and why?
Clemson and South Carolina square off in one of college football’s best in-state rivalries from Death Valley on Saturday, both hoping to make one last good impression for the College Football Playoff selection committee. Here’s what you should watch for in the matchup, with our updated prediction for the game.
Clemson comes into this weekend in second place in the ACC standings, but has to win this game and hope for Miami to lose against Syracuse in order to secure a place in the conference championship against SMU the weekend after that.
South Carolina is out of any SEC title picture, but is playing inspired football, winning five straight games, including against two ranked opponents, and in the No. 15 position in the committee’s recent rankings, is also in a position to strike in the playoff race, provided it gets a lot of outside help.
What can we expect as the Gamecocks and Tigers meet in the Palmetto Bowl this weekend?
Here’s what you should watch for as Clemson and South Carolina reunite in this Week 14 college football rivalry game, with our updated prediction for the matchup.
Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction: What to watch
1. At the line. South Carolina is still one of the nation’s best defensive fronts, ranking second in FBS with 39 sacks total and 3.55 sacks per game on average, and is top 15 nationally with 81 tackles for loss and 7.36 negative plays created per game.
Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart are the Gamecocks’ dynamic duo off the edges, coming for 25 negative plays and 19 sacks this season, and could find some angles against Clemson’s offensive line allowing almost 6 tackles for loss per game but just over 1 sack each time out.
2. On the ground. Clemson is respectable against the rush this season, allowing opposing backs to average 4.36 yards per carry and has surrendered 11 rushing touchdowns, but looked sloppy last week against The Citadel, allowing 288 yards on the ground despite the big win.
That could be a signal for Raheim Sanders to have a productive day. South Carolina’s lead back scored 6 of his 11 touchdowns during the team’s win streak and is averaging almost 6 yards per carry against AP ranked teams, but saw his output dip under 100 yards in the last two games.
Clemson’s front seven has been strong, but its performance against the run is a relative weakness. It ranks 10th in the ACC by allowing almost 140 yards per game to backs, and the Gamecocks are among the SEC’s better rushing attacks, posting over 180 yards on average.
3. Turnovers. Clemson has been successful in winning the turnover battle this season, while South Carolina has been a little more generous with the football at times this year.
Clemson is plus-13 in turnover margin, ranking third nationally, while Carolina is plus-3, but over the last month has been on the wrong side of that number, losing 5 to 4, with 2 giveaways against Wofford last week.
Clemson has forced 7 takeaways over the last 3 games while the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times total, with 9 of those coming in their losses.
Who is favored?
Clemson is a 2.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook this week.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the game (Over -102, Under -120).
And it set the moneyline odds for Clemson at -140 and for South Carolina at +116 to win outright.
Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction: Who wins?
Clemson is gaining confidence throwing the ball and plays a balanced brand of offense, but has played things a little closer than expected against some of the ACC’s very average teams.
If momentum really exists in football, South Carolina has it. And it’s no fluke: this defense really is bringing some consistent and damaging pressure against opposing quarterbacks.
And that production is backed up by an improved offensive effort led by dual threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers that is averaging almost 40 points per game during its win streak.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has played some of his best football this year and has some mobility of his own to exploit that can extend plays.
But the left side of his line is dealing with injuries that seriously expose his blind side against one of the nation’s most fearsome edge rushes.
Klubnik has been sacked 9 times in 2 games against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh without his left tackle and guard in the rotation. That’s a problem.
Combine that with the Gamecocks’ recent offensive confidence, and a secondary that has been getting its hands on the ball lately, and this looks like an upset.
College Football HQ picks ...
- South Carolina wins 27-24
- In an upset
- And hits the over
-
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Clemson
Second team out: Alabama
-
How to watch South Carolina vs. Clemson
When: Sat., Nov. 30
Where: Clemson, S.C.
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
-
-
