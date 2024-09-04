Clemson vs. App State picks, prediction, 2024 college football odds, lines
Coming off an ugly loss to the No. 1 team in the country, the Clemson Tigers return to Death Valley in search of their first win of the season in the 2024 season home opener against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
- Clemson dropped a 31-point decision to Georgia last week in which the offense failed to score a touchdown, bringing Dabo Swinney under fire yet again
- App State is looking to gain ground as the Group of Five's potential playoff team, coming off a 38-10 win over East Tennessee State
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model is projecting the game.
Clemson vs. App State picks, predictions
Clemson odds
As expected, the simulations are favoring Clemson in the home opener, with a strong 81.6 percent chance to win the game outright.
Appalachian State odds
Conversely, the Mountaineers are projected to win the game in the remaining 18.4 percent of the computer's simulations.
Point spread
Clemson is the 17 point favorite against Appalachian State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 52.5 points for the game.
Clemson predictions
The computer expects Clemson will win 7.9 games this season and sits in third-place among ACC teams with a 12.7 percent chance to win the conference championship.
That includes an expected 14.6 percent chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff, also third in the ACC, but with a 1 percent shot to play for the national championship.
App State predictions
The index projects the Mountaineers will win 6.9 games this season and ranks fourth among Sun Belt teams with a 9.5 percent chance to win the conference title.
Score projection?
The index suggests that Clemson will be 11.5 points better than Appalachian State on the same field in both teams' current composition, not enough to cover this line.
Clemson vs. App State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
