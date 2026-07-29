Every Conference's Chance to Win the College Football National Championship

It’s the Big Ten’s world right now as the conference has been on a roll, winning three straight national championships in college football, taking full advantage of the expanded playoff system and working their way to winning the trophy against a crowded field.

But looking at the sports books this preseason, you might be inclined to think the Big Ten’s run will be coming to an end, and that this century’s most dominant conference could be responsible.

Which conferences have the best odds to win the national championship this season?

Lines are courtesy of BetMGM

5. Big 12

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Odds to win it all: +900

Once again, the Red Raiders appear to be the class of the Big 12, coming off that historic conference championship from a year ago, and while they lose some key cogs in that defensive machine, enough comes back to keep Joey McGuire’s program in play.

So, too, does what looks like a very potent rushing attack that will get to work behind another strong offensive line, two valuable advantages for incoming quarterback Will Hammond, returning from an ACL tear a year ago and getting the nod full-time after Brendan Sorsby’s controversial exit.

Big 12 team odds: Texas Tech (+2200), Utah (+8000), BYU (+8000), Oklahoma State (+8000), Iowa State (+10000).

4. ACC

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Odds to win it all: +800

You have to dig a little deeper in the national championship odds to find ACC teams represented, but the Hurricanes remain the conference’s best bet.

They come off playing for the title a year ago, and scored quarterback Darian Mensah in the transfer portal to pair with skill stars like wideout Malachi Toney and rusher Mark Fletcher, but Miami has to show they made the right decisions in replacing some outgoing defensive stars up front.

Clemson would like to play more like its own CFP dynasty teams did a decade ago, coming off a meager 7-6 outing in 2025, and while they return a very promising wide receiver corps, they are also installing a new, inexperienced quarterback.

ACC team odds: Miami (+1100), Clemson (+5000), Florida State (+10000), Louisville (+10000).

3. Independent

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Odds to win it all: +700

Which is to say, Notre Dame.

College football’s most famous independent sits second in the national championship odds behind the Buckeyes, quite an endorsement after the Irish lost their two brilliant backs this past offseason, but they return a solid foundation at quarterback and receiver and on the defensive back end, plus they go up against a very winnable schedule.

2. Big Ten

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Odds to win it all: +150

On a nice little roll over the last few seasons, the Big Ten saw Michigan, then Ohio State, and then surprisingly Indiana, win national championships, and now could be Oregon’s turn to rep the league, boasting arguably college football’s top defense and a bevy of elite skill players back, including star signal caller Dante Moore.

Ohio State has Jeremiah Smith back to supercharge this offense with Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin under center again, but the Buckeyes have questions on a defense that loses some very elite production, and they play a more challenging schedule this time around.

Big Ten team odds: Ohio State (+600), Indiana (+750), Oregon (+800), Michigan (+2500), USC (+3500), Penn State (+5000).

1. SEC

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Odds to win it all: +130

Three long years the SEC has been out of the national championship picture after thoroughly dominating college football for most of this century, but the 2026 season should once again find the conference in position to put itself back on top.

Back-to-back reigning SEC champion Georgia could be the best bet from the SEC to go all the way and win what would be the third title of the Kirby Smart era to help set up a Bulldog dynasty, with an experienced offense and key inputs on the defensive side returning to make a run.

Arch Manning hopes his play more resembles the second half of his debut season as starter and not the first, now aided by some serious incoming transfers around him, and a Texas-sized defense that has the tonnage to throw some elbows against their SEC schedule.

SEC team odds: Texas (+650), Georgia (+900), Alabama (+1500), LSU (+1500), Texas A&M (+1500), Ole Miss (+2500), Oklahoma (+3000).

(BetMGM)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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