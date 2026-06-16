Brendan Sorsby's Departure Sparks Movement in ESPN's Latest College Football Top 25

The fallout from the Brendan Sorsby gambling controversy saw the quarterback banned by the NCAA, reinstated by a judge, caused other schools to boycott Texas Tech as a result, forced the Big 12 into a decision, and then found him leaving school altogether.

Now, the Red Raiders find themselves wondering if they can live up to their conference and playoff aspirations, and tumbling a few spots in the annual preseason ESPN top 25 college football rankings as they look to install a new quarterback in 2026.

Watching as Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually agreed to go their separate ways and with the quarterback entering the NFL Supplemental Draft, analysts are reassessing where the program should be slotted against its national counterparts this season.

Texas Tech falls down the rankings

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Right now, it means a slight decline in how analysts are judging the Red Raiders, which fell three spots in the updated ESPN rankings, down outside the top 10 and into the No. 11 position heading into the summer talking season.

Speculating on how well Will Hammond, returning from an ACL tear suffered last season, will be able to replace Sorsby’s expected production at quarterback, analyst Mark Schlabach highlighted the former’s dual threat potential.

“If Hammond hadn’t gotten hurt, the Red Raiders might not have brought in Sorsby,” Schlabach said in comments that could calm Texas Tech fans’ nerves.

He added: “There are enough playmakers returning on offense and defense for Texas Tech to return to the CFP in 2026.”

Rounding out college football’s best

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Ohio State, the national champion two seasons ago, sits in the No. 1 position in ESPN’s brand new summer poll, thanks in large part to the presence of Jeremiah Smith, once again considered the nation’s top wideout, in tandem with quarterback Julian Sayin.

Oregon helps the Big Ten control the top two spots, as the Ducks brought Dante Moore back under center after he spurned the NFL Draft, and added former Nebraska five-star signal caller Dylan Raiola as some blue-chip insurance.

Reigning SEC champion Georgia owns the No. 3 position with quarterback Gunner Stockton returning alongside a group of veterans in the defensive secondary.

Notre Dame and Texas round out the top five, although the Fighting Irish look to retool after losing star backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to help quarterback CJ Carr.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns come into 2026 hoping Arch Manning looks more like he did in the second half of last season than the first, with former Auburn five-star wideout Cam Coleman helping boost this vertical attack.

(ESPN)