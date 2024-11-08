College football picks against the spread for Week 11 games
Looking ahead to another consequential weekend of college football in Week 11, let’s lock in our final picks and predictions against the spread for the biggest games across the country.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 3-7 in our picks against the spread last weekend, bringing our 2024 season record to 44-46 overall.
That was quite a disappointment, to say the least, given we went 14-6 over the previous two weeks, but we got cocky from that success and picked some big favorites who didn’t come through.
But we did get Ohio State right as a 3.5 point favorite against Penn State, picked Louisville against Clemson, and saw Oregon being two touchdowns better than Michigan on the road.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games in Week 11. Have some fun, but don’t put your mortgage on these.
College football picks against the spread for Week 11 games
BYU vs. Utah
ATS pick: BYU -2.5 | Once a preseason favorite to win the Big 12 title, the Utes have lost four straight and the Cougars are undefeated. Utah can play some physical defense, but cannot really move the ball, failing to score 20 points during its losing streak.
SI picks: BYU by 6
-
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
ATS pick: Vanderbilt +6.5 | Vandy is about 4 points better than its opponents this season, making it easy to predict it’ll cover this line, but the Gamecocks win the game with one of college football’s most ferocious defensive lines against a ‘Dores protection unit that has succumbed to pressure at times this season.
SI picks: South Carolina by 4
-
Colorado vs. Texas Tech
ATS pick: Colorado -4.5 | Tech can put some points on the board and the Buffaloes have a defense that will let it, but it’s hard to pick against Colorado’s offense against a Red Raiders defense that ranks 124th nationally against the pass this season.
SI picks: Colorado by 7
-
Washington vs. Penn State
ATS pick: Washington +12.5 | Penn State’s front seven will get home against a Washington front line that has struggled against quality pass rushers this year, but the Nittany Lions haven’t passed 28 points against Big Ten opposition yet and the Huskies have been resilient defensively.
SI picks: Penn State by 10
-
Miami vs. Georgia Tech
ATS pick: Miami -10.5 | Whatever the Hurricanes’ defense gets this team into, its offense, with quarterback Cam Ward at the helm, can get it out of. We made some money picking the Irish to beat Tech by double digits before, and Miami’s offense is a lot more potent.
SI picks: Miami by 13
-
Purdue vs. Ohio State
ATS pick: Purdue +37.5 | No offense to Purdue, but this is a bad football team. It owns college football’s worst scoring margin average and is winless in Big Ten play. Ohio State’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as it could have been, not yet scoring over 38 points in a conference game, and there’s the possibility of a hangover effect after an emotional win at Penn State last week.
SI picks: Ohio State by 28
-
Florida vs. Texas
ATS pick: Florida +21.5 | Maybe we got burned picking so many big favorites last week, but Texas is averaging under 30 points per game against Power Four opponents, and even if the Gators do have to rely on third-string quarterback Aidan Warner with DJ Lagway injured, this offense did tie Georgia late last week even with all those missing pieces.
SI picks: Texas by 20
-
Michigan vs. Indiana
SI picks: Indiana -14.5 | Every time it’s projected the Hoosiers’ offense will slow down, it doesn’t. Indiana is 8-1 against the spread this season, the best record in the country against the number, while Michigan is 2-7 ATS and ranks 116th in scoring and unable to throw the ball. Maybe the Wolverines’ defense plays with heart early, but eventually it gives way, as Oregon proved last week.
SI picks: Indiana by 17
-
Georgia vs. Ole Miss
ATS pick: Georgia -2.5 | It’s dangerous picking Georgia (2-6 ATS) to cover this season while the Rebels are a more dependable 6-3 against the spread. Looking at the Rebels’ front seven and confident offense, it’s tempting to go with the upset, but the Bulldogs still have a decisive coaching advantage as Lane Kiffin’s 1-11 record against top-five teams sticks out.
SI picks: Georgia by 4
More ... Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction
-
Alabama vs. LSU
ATS pick: Alabama -2.5 | Effectively a playoff elimination game, everything is on the line in one of college football’s most bonkers night stadium environments, but LSU’s defense has proven vulnerable against mobile quarterbacks and its offense, while it boasts elite quarterback play, is a little one-dimensional compared to the Tide, whose playoff hopes stay alive this week.
SI picks: Alabama by 3
More ... Alabama vs. LSU Prediction
-
-
