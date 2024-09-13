College football picks against the spread for Week 3 games
There’s more competition than ever for the national championship after the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, meaning that early season games don’t mean quite as much as before, but the Week 3 schedule presents what could be some sneakily impactful matchups. With that in mind, let’s lock in our picks against the spread.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 4-5 against the spread last week, bringing our total for the year at 6-8 in our ATS predictions.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M at Florida
ATS pick: Florida +3.5 ... Two teams a combined 0-4 against the spread this year, and while neither boast the kind of skill threats you find across the SEC, they each play good football on the lines. While the Aggies’ D-line is better, the Gators have a slight edge moving the ball.
... Florida by 4
UTSA at Texas
ATS pick: UTSA +33.5 ... That’s a big line against a team that’s won two league titles the last three years and could be an overreaction to Texas’ big win at Michigan last week. Still, there’s no doubt the Longhorns are the far superior side and UTSA has taken a step back, but Texas could elect to rest starters to stay healthy ahead of their SEC debut.
... Texas by 31
Tulane at Oklahoma
ATS pick: Tulane +13.5 ... The Green Wave blew a chance to upset a ranked Kansas State last week despite a solid offensive effort, but its vulnerable pass defense could provide an avenue for redemption for an OU attack that can exploit passing gaps downfield. Still, there’s concern the Sooners after a close call against lowly Houston, and they could be caught looking ahead to hosting Tennessee next week in the SEC opener.
... Oklahoma by 10
Boston College at Missouri
ATS pick: Missouri -16.5 ... BC has the firepower to test Mizzou’s defense especially on the ground and can play some good run defense, but the Tigers have the decided edge at wide receiver and have been playing elite defense all over the field.
... Missouri by 17
Oregon at Oregon State
ATS pick: Oregon State +16.5 ... The Ducks are 0-2 against the spread this year and have played too close for comfort, winning by a combined 13 points with questions along the lines of scrimmage that were meant to be a team strength. OSU is 5th in rushing and playing at home. We’ll wait to pick Oregon until it proves worthy.
... Oregon by 7
Georgia at Kentucky
ATS pick: Georgia -22.5 ... Kentucky has some bodies who can get pressure, but the Bulldogs still have too much variety at the skill positions, and after watching South Carolina play good defense up front against this team, Georgia’s far superior pass rush will look that much better.
... Georgia by 28
Notre Dame at Purdue
ATS pick: Purdue +7.5 ... The Irish offense has shifted into neutral under Riley Leonard’s tutelage, and while the Boilermaker defense may prove more generous than others, Hudson Card still has the arm to keep this closer than Marcus Freeman would hope.
... Notre Dame by 6
Alabama at Wisconsin
ATS pick: Alabama -16.5 ... Tyler Van Dyke could get some good shots early on against a young Bama secondary and playing with his home crowd egging him on, and the Tide could struggle protecting its quarterback again, but SEC speed kills, until proven otherwise.
... Alabama by 21
LSU at South Carolina
ATS pick: South Carolina +6.5 ... The Gamecocks have ably rushed the passer through 2 games, but they’ll run into a more formidable obstacle in LSU’s superb offensive line, especially at both tackle positions. And while the Tigers may have trouble running the ball, Garrett Nussmeier should make up for it by throwing some good receivers against a susceptible Carolina secondary.
... LSU by 6
