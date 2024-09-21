College football picks against the spread for Week 4 games
There are some very enticing matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule this weekend, with a few impactful early-season games featuring ranked conference rivals. Let’s make our final picks against the spread for the biggest games this Saturday.
How are we doing? College Football HQ is 8-15 against the spread this season.
NC State at Clemson
ATS pick: Clemson -18.5 | This won’t be the splattering that Clemson handed App State, but a QB change for the Wolfpack should stymie this offense enough for the Tigers’ front to get it done at home.
... Clemson by 20
Marshall at Ohio State
ATS pick: Marshall +39.5 | There’s every chance the Buckeyes cover this huge line given the talent discrepancy, but they could also rest starters and just run out the clock after building a four or five touchdown lead.
... Ohio State by 38
Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
ATS pick: Notre Dame -27 | The Irish know they have to beat everything on their schedule with style to preserve their playoff hopes, and the RedHawks might let them, allowing 183 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry so far.
... Notre Dame by 30
USC at Michigan
ATS pick: USC -4.5 | Miller Moss will be better than whoever is at QB for Michigan right now and the defending champs are losing the turnover game, while the Trojans have the speed edge on the perimeter and, just maybe, a better defense.
... USC by 8
Georgia Tech at Louisville
ATS pick: Louisville -10.5 | The Cards are 7-2 against the spread at home and 6-2 ATS as a home favorite with Jeff Brohm as head coach, plus an edge running the ball.
... Louisville by 13
UCLA at LSU
ATS pick: LSU -21.5 | UCLA can’t really throw the ball, and can’t really run it. It can rush the pass a little, but not likely against LSU’s superb pass pro, and the Bruins can’t stop the Tigers’ skill threats.
... LSU by 24
Utah at Oklahoma State
ATS pick: Okie State +1.5 | An evenly matched game between new Big 12 rivals with major title implications, the Cowboys should have an edge throwing the ball and are 5-1 straight-up at home since last season while Utah is 1-3 S/U in that time on the road.
... Oklahoma State by 7
Miami at USF
ATS pick: USF +16.5 | USF is 83rd nationally in passer rating allowed, a very bad spot against a potent Canes aerial attack, but the Bulls can run the ball with authority and keep it close. Just ask Alabama.
... Miami by 14
Arkansas at Auburn
ATS pick: Arkansas +2.5 | Auburn’s passing game is still suspect until proven otherwise, even with a QB change, and the Razorbacks feel like the more consistent option on offense and its vulnerable pass defense is an area Auburn can’t really meaningfully test.
... Arkansas by 3
Tennessee at Oklahoma
ATS pick: Tennessee -6.5 | You win in the SEC at the line, and the Vols will dominate the Sooners’ protection unit. OU could rattle Nico Iamaleava a little in his first true road start, but Oklahoma hasn’t looked dominant on offense the last two games, at all.
... Tennessee by 10
