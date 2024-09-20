Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Prediction: Who Wins, and Why?
Presumptive Big Ten favorite Ohio State returns to the field this weekend in another early non-conference matchup against Marshall in college football’s Week 4 action on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the game, with our updated prediction.
As expected, the Buckeyes have dominated in their early slate, out-scoring opponents 108 to 6 behind another formidable offense that ranks 15th in passing output, 4th in scoring offense, and 1st nationally in scoring defense.
Despite that performance, Ohio State dropped to No. 3 in the AP top 25 rankings as other teams played more impactful games, but there’s plenty of time for this team to prove itself on a national stage in the next few weeks, especially as the Big Ten schedule gets underway.
Until then, the Buckeyes face off against a Thundering Herd squad that comes in at 1-1 on the year and played a reasonably close game against Virginia Tech on the road, staying within 3 points as late as the third quarter, before losing control in a 31-14 loss.
What can we expect from the matchup in the Horseshoe? Let’s make our predictions as Ohio State and Marshall square off this weekend.
Ohio State vs. Marshall prediction, preview
1. Buckeye backs. As it’s expected the home side will open up a comfortable lead early on, Ohio State will want to establish the run with its two stellar running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The latter has slightly more carries, but both are averaging over 7 yards per carry and Marshall is 87th nationally in allowing 151 rushing yards per game.
2. Marshall at the line. Don’t overlook the Herd when they try to rush the passer. This team sacked Kyron Drones, a good quarterback, last week at Virginia Tech. Some of that was due to Drones’ mobility, a trait Will Howard may not possess, but this group can generate some consistent pressure and get their guys behind the line and create negative plays.
3. The rookie. It’s not hyperbole to say that Buckeyes freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith could play on an NFL team right now. The size, the speed, and agility, and the maneuverability all pop off the screen when you watch him go through his progressions.
Smith, the No. 1 recruit in 2024, already has 3 TD grabs off 11 catches, and is on pace to score 18 times in his first year, a number that would more than double Cris Carter’s true freshman record at Ohio State (8). Granted, that’s a very lofty expectation, but the early returns are good enough to wonder.
Ohio State vs. Marshall odds
Ohio State: -39.5 (-115)
Marshall: +39.5 (-105)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
Ohio State vs. Marshall Prediction
Ohio State has won 41 straight games against unranked opponents, a streak that dates back to that infamous loss at Purdue in 2018, the year before Ryan Day took over for Urban Meyer.
But the Herd have a recent history of knocking off ranked teams on the road, upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus just two years ago.
That’s all well and good, and, yes, Marshall has some guys who can make you work up front, but the talent discrepancy at the skill positions is still just what it looks like.
Starters getting pulled and the Buckeyes looking to run out the clock may cut into this enormous point spread, but we all know where this is going.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Ohio State wins 45-6
- Doesn’t cover the spread
- And hits the under
How to watch Ohio State vs. Marshall
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
