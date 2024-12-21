College football picks from ESPN's College GameDay for playoff games
As we embark on a historic weekend of first-round games in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final predictions for what’s to come.
Penn State and Happy Valley play host to the first playoff action on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions square off against ACC title runner-up SMU in an intriguing game with dynamic skill players on both offenses in one of the nation’s most raucous home field environs.
Clemson isn’t usually an underdog, having won two CFP national titles in recent memory and emerging as an early playoff dynasty, but this three-loss team is looking to play upset agent against the favored Texas Longhorns on the Forty Acres.
Ohio State and Tennessee play in the big primetime matchup under the lights at the Horseshoe in a huge Big Ten vs. SEC tilt as the Buckeyes look to relieve some of the pressure they played themselves into after losing to Michigan, and the Vols play their first playoff game ever.
What can we look forward to as some major and historic College Football Playoff games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football picks from ESPN's College GameDay
Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt: Desmond Howard was alone in picking the Commodores while the others took the Yellow Jackets in the Birmingham Bowl.
USC vs. Texas A&M: A unanimous decision in favor of the Aggies to take down the Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl game this week.
Iowa State vs. Miami: Likewise for the Hurricanes, as everyone on GameDay is taking The U against the Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
BYU vs. Colorado: It's Big 12 vs. Big 12 in the Alamo Bowl, and the Buffaloes are the favorites against the Cougars, although Lee Corso took BYU to pull off this upset.
Alabama vs. Michigan: Kirk Herbstreit joined Desmond Howard in predicting the Wolverines would upset the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
South Carolina vs. Illinois: A lot of people think the Gamecocks should have been in the playoff, especially after watching Indiana's performance, and they're getting all the votes here against the Illini.
SMU at Penn State
Desmond Howard: Penn State over SMU
Nick Saban: Penn State over SMU
Pat McAfee: Penn State over SMU
A.J. Hawk: Penn State over SMU
Lee Corso: Penn State over SMU
Kirk Herbstreit: Penn State over SMU
Clemson at Texas
Desmond Howard: Texas over Clemson
Nick Saban: Texas over Clemson
Pat McAfee: Texas over Clemson
A.J. Hawk: Texas over Clemson
Lee Corso: Texas over Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas over Clemson
Tennessee at Ohio State
Desmond Howard: Ohio State over Tennessee
Nick Saban: Ohio State over Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Ohio State over Tennessee
A.J. Hawk: Ohio State over Tennessee
Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: Ohio State over Tennessee
College Football Playoff bracket
No. 12 Clemson at
No. 5 Texas
Winner plays No. 4 Arizona State
No. 11 SMU at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Boise State
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Georgia
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
College Football Playoff rankings
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Boise State
- SMU
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Army
- Colorado
- UNLV
- Memphis
