College football picks from ESPN's College GameDay for playoff games

It's College Football Playoff time, and as college football kicks off its first 12-team postseason slate, let's lock in our final picks for the top games with help from ESPN's College GameDay.

James Parks

In this story:

As we embark on a historic weekend of first-round games in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final predictions for what’s to come.

Penn State and Happy Valley play host to the first playoff action on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions square off against ACC title runner-up SMU in an intriguing game with dynamic skill players on both offenses in one of the nation’s most raucous home field environs.

Clemson isn’t usually an underdog, having won two CFP national titles in recent memory and emerging as an early playoff dynasty, but this three-loss team is looking to play upset agent against the favored Texas Longhorns on the Forty Acres.

Ohio State and Tennessee play in the big primetime matchup under the lights at the Horseshoe in a huge Big Ten vs. SEC tilt as the Buckeyes look to relieve some of the pressure they played themselves into after losing to Michigan, and the Vols play their first playoff game ever.

What can we look forward to as some major and historic College Football Playoff games kick off on Saturday?

Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.

College football picks from ESPN's College GameDay

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt: Desmond Howard was alone in picking the Commodores while the others took the Yellow Jackets in the Birmingham Bowl.

USC vs. Texas A&M: A unanimous decision in favor of the Aggies to take down the Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl game this week.

Iowa State vs. Miami: Likewise for the Hurricanes, as everyone on GameDay is taking The U against the Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

BYU vs. Colorado: It's Big 12 vs. Big 12 in the Alamo Bowl, and the Buffaloes are the favorites against the Cougars, although Lee Corso took BYU to pull off this upset.

Alabama vs. Michigan: Kirk Herbstreit joined Desmond Howard in predicting the Wolverines would upset the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

South Carolina vs. Illinois: A lot of people think the Gamecocks should have been in the playoff, especially after watching Indiana's performance, and they're getting all the votes here against the Illini.

-

SMU at Penn State

Desmond Howard: Penn State over SMU

Nick Saban: Penn State over SMU

Pat McAfee: Penn State over SMU

A.J. Hawk: Penn State over SMU

Lee Corso: Penn State over SMU

Kirk Herbstreit: Penn State over SMU

-

Clemson at Texas

Desmond Howard: Texas over Clemson

Nick Saban: Texas over Clemson

Pat McAfee: Texas over Clemson

A.J. Hawk: Texas over Clemson

Lee Corso: Texas over Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas over Clemson

-

Tennessee at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State over Tennessee

Nick Saban: Ohio State over Tennessee

Pat McAfee: Ohio State over Tennessee

A.J. Hawk: Ohio State over Tennessee

Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: Ohio State over Tennessee

-

-

College Football Playoff bracket

No. 12 Clemson at
No. 5 Texas

Winner plays No. 4 Arizona State

-

No. 11 SMU at
No. 6 Penn State

Winner plays No. 3 Boise State

-

No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Notre Dame

Winner plays No. 2 Georgia

-

No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State

Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

-

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. Boise State
  10. SMU
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State
  13. Miami
  14. Ole Miss 
  15. South Carolina
  16. Clemson
  17. BYU
  18. Iowa State
  19. Missouri
  20. Illinois
  21. Syracuse
  22. Army
  23. Colorado
  24. UNLV
  25. Memphis

-

-

