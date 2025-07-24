College football sleeper teams that can shake up the CFB Playoff race in 2025
After the historic expansion of the College Football Playoff to a dozen teams, the opportunity to win the national championship has opened up in a way it never has been before in the history of the sport.
That expansion means more teams will have a chance to play into contention for the title, provided they can finish the regular season as one of the 12 best in the country.
And while all the attention goes to the usual suspects when considering who can make a run, last season proved some other comparatively under-the-radar teams are well within position to earn contention as one of the dozen best come playoff selection time.
Nebraska
Nebraska in 2024: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Sophomore slump, or sophomore jump for Dylan Raiola this year? Nebraska’s quarterback had an up-and-down, but overall positive, debut as a freshman last season.
Now he steps into an offense undergoing a notable makeover after the Cornhuskers added Dana Holgorsen to call Raiola’s plays, picked up some good receiver skill in Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter, and blockers Rocco Spindler and Elijah Pritchett.
Matt Rhule came to Nebraska with the reputation of a program-builder and it’s usually around Year 3 when his projects start to show some returns. Rhule enters his third year with the Huskers and is looking ahead to a winnable schedule.
--
Illinois
Illinois in 2024: 10-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
“This year’s Indiana” seems to be the preseason consensus on the Illini, signaling this could be the team that shocks the Big Ten and goes on a little run.
That comparison may not be quite accurate, as the Hoosiers genuinely did come out of nowhere last season, whereas Illinois won 10 games and took down SEC upstart South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl.
That marks nearly a quarter-century since the school crossed the 10-win threshold, and this year’s squad returns almost everything it had in the cupboards last season, including quarterback Luke Altmyer, his entire line, a solid secondary, and edge rusher Gabe Jacas.
--
Florida
Florida in 2024: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
This was a 4-5 disaster in the midst of an identity crisis midway through last November, but four straight wins, including over ranked LSU and Ole Miss, in those two cases practically demolishing their opponents’ playoff hopes, gave Billy Napier another chance.
He pulled down another strong recruiting class this offseason and returns DJ Lagway, the quarterback who helped engineer the Gators’ late-season turnaround, going 6-1 and posting nearly 2,000 yards passing as the starter.
Lagway’s return, combined with an experienced offensive line, talented skill players, and enough continuity on what looks like an improved defense, should put Florida in position to ruffle some feathers in the SEC again.
--
Baylor
Baylor in 2024: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
Speaking of turnarounds, what Dave Aranda was able to accomplish by saving the Bears’ bacon last season could add another contender to a crowded Big 12 title picture.
Aranda’s team started a miserable 2-4 last season, leading to speculation that his tenure had peaked, but the Bears won their next six games to finish with a respectable 8 wins.
Sawyer Robertson returns at quarterback after throwing for over 2,600 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns, while lead rusher Bryson Washington, a thousand-yard rusher who had a dozen touchdowns while posting 6 yards per carry a year ago, is back.
--
Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2024: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
The proverbial hot seat may be a mythological creation of college football writers, but there’s no doubting that Brent Venables has acquired his share of critics after finishing under .500 in the Sooners’ debut in the SEC.
Especially after arch-rival Texas finished 13-3 and played for the SEC title the same year.
Poor protection and a plethora of injuries on offense played a role in Oklahoma’s forgettable 2024, but two key transfers could change the narrative for this team.
John Mateer is coming off the best football of his career, throwing for 3,139 yards, rushing for 826 more, and accounting for 44 all-purpose touchdowns at Washington State.
And then there’s Jaydn Ott, the former Cal back who has 2,597 yards and 30 total touchdowns.
Both have the firepower to credibly test SEC defenses. If they get the protection they need, and Venables’ defense can take another step, the Sooners could finally crack into the top half of the conference and play meaningful football in late November.
--
South Carolina
South Carolina in 2024: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Most of the attention given to SEC quarterbacks this preseason goes to Arch Manning and DJ Lagway, but LaNorris Sellers could end up being better than both this year.
Sellers threw for 2,534 yards and scored 18 touchdowns while throwing 7 interceptions last fall, helping propel South Carolina to a turnaround 9-4 record last season.
He became the third freshman in history to throw for at least 2,500 yards and rush for another 500 yards, alongside Jalen Hurts and Johnny Manziel.
The big questions around this Gamecocks squad will be how well they protect Sellers, supplement the run game after Rocket Sanders’ departure, and fill the holes left by some prominent departures on what was a ferocious defense.
--
Auburn
Auburn in 2024: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Three of Auburn’s losses last season were by a single possession, including in two games against ranked SEC opposition, but having some very questionable quarterback play ultimately doomed the offense, which scored fewer than 20 points in all but one of those defeats.
Jackson Arnold could change that. The former five-star prospect who transferred in from Oklahoma had an up-and-down outing himself last year, but he steps into a roster that boasts one of college football’s most talented wide receiver corps.
Cam Coleman and Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton are among the nation’s best 1-2 punches at the position, and they’ll need to be in top form in road games against Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M early in the season.
--