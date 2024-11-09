College football upset alert picks for Week 11 games: LSU-Alabama, Georgia-Ole Miss
Looking ahead to what should be an impactful Week 11 of college football games, a season rife with consequential upsets could strike again as teams look to play themselves into playoff contention with plenty of competition for one of those coveted top 12 spots in the rankings.
Last weekend saw five ranked teams upset by unranked opponents, and this week we’ll see 17 teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings face off against unranked teams once again.
That’s in addition to a pair of marquee matchups involving ranked teams on the same field, as SEC contenders square off in games that will have a direct impact on this week’s rankings.
Let’s take a preview of what college football teams could be on upset alert as we move into an important weekend of action across the country.
College football upset alert picks for Week 11
We’re not saying these upsets will necessarily happen, but we are saying there’s a chance ...
Utah +3.5 vs. BYU
Things got weird in the Big 12 pretty quickly, and this week’s it’s the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 that finds itself playing upset agent against the conference’s new undefeated contender.
While the Utes’ offense isn’t exactly a mortal threat to anyone, their defense is still pretty salty and combining the nature of the Holy War rivalry and the chance to throw a wrench into BYU’s playoff hopes could just carry them over the edge.
-
Virginia Tech +5.5 vs. Clemson
Clemson was building some nice momentum since the Week 1 loss to Georgia, winning six straight games by an average margin of 27 points. Then Louisville happened.
Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is questionable to play, as is tailback Bhayshul Tuten, which makes the upset less likely, but the Tigers’ confidence is shaken and this narrow line leads one to believe the bookies see something we don’t.
-
Georgia Tech +10.5 vs. Miami
Memories of that infamous kneel that wasn’t will be talked about after Tech handed Miami its first loss of last season, and now plays at home hoping to spoil the Canes’ undefeated record.
Miami debuted at No. 4 in the initial CFP rankings and is the favorite in the ACC title picture, thanks to Cam Ward’s brilliance on the offensive side of the ball, but this defense was responsible for trailing Duke by double digits in the second half last week before Ward led the comeback.
Haynes King could return for the Wreck at quarterback after missing two games with an injury, a development that should worry the Hurricanes’ defense on the road.
-
Michigan +13.5 vs. Indiana
Indiana keeps facing big tests and keeps passing them with a combination of dynamic offense and strong defense that has resulted in the program’s first-ever 9-0 start.
It faces another one of those tests this week against a Michigan defense that can generate some real consistent pressure up front and throw the Hoosiers’ attack off-kilter.
Indiana has scored at least 31 points in every game this year. Michigan likely won’t be able to match that number, so its upset hopes hinge on that defense to go wild.
-
Ole Miss +2.5 vs. Georgia
Those two losses hurt the Rebels’ playoff hopes, but they’re by a combined 6 points and this is still a formidable roster thanks to a No. 1 ranked offense and a defense led up front by a dynamic rotation of pass rushers at the line.
Jaxson Dart is tops in the SEC in yardage, touchdown passes, and yards per pass completion, and is coming off a school-record 515 yard effort that resulted in 63 points at Arkansas.
And that was without lead receiver Tre Harris.
Take that combination against a Georgia offense that has floundered at times as quarterback Carson Beck deals with turnover issues recently -- he’s first in the SEC with 11 picks -- and a Bulldog defense that has shown it can get beat by the right kind of receivers. The kind Ole Miss has.
-
LSU +2.5 vs. Alabama
The home team has won the last three meetings in this SEC rivalry, and there are few if any home-field advantages quite like the asylum in Baton Rouge at night under the lights.
Add in the fact that this matchup is essentially a College Football Playoff elimination game with everything on the line and that should ratchet things up even more.
LSU is playing a one-dimensional offense right now, but it’s a dimension most other teams envy, with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ranking second in the SEC in yards and touchdowns.
The problem? He’s also second in the conference with 9 interceptions.
That could become a problem against an opportunistic Tide secondary, but LSU fields a feisty rotation of receivers who can cut you up on the perimeter and pile on some yards after the catch.
-
-
