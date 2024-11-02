College football Week 10 predictions: Ohio State-Penn State, Georgia-Florida on tap
College Football HQ makes our final predictions for the most important games on the Week 10 schedule as things kick off around the country today.
And what a week it could be, loaded with potential postseason implications not only for likely automatic-bid contenders, but also those teams looking to take an important step forward in the crowded field for one of the at-large playoff positions, too.
Happy Valley plays host to a top-five showdown between Big Ten title contenders, and with plenty of pressure on Ohio State, already at one loss, as it goes against undefeated Penn State.
Pittsburgh is one of several remaining undefeated teams putting its perfection on the line: Pitt goes to SMU, while Oregon, Iowa State, and Miami are also under some pressure to avoid that first loss.
As the Week 10 college football schedule kicks off around the country today, let’s lock in our final predictions for the biggest games.
College football Week 10 game predictions
Minnesota at Illinois
SI picks: Illinois | While the Gophers are trending up after smacking Maryland, the Illini appear to have the stronger running game and defense.
Air Force at Army
SI picks: Army | Air Force is on the decline this year and it’s hard to picture its leaky run-stop emerging as a threat to Army’s backs.
More ... Army vs. Air Force prediction
Ole Miss at Arkansas
SI picks: Ole Miss | Arkansas is second in the SEC in total yards, behind Ole Miss, and it can move the ball with a balanced offense, but the Rebels have the pass rush and can expose the Hogs’ secondary.
More ... Ole Miss vs. Arkansas prediction
Pittsburgh at SMU
SI picks: SMU | Both these quarterbacks should play despite injury concerns, and Pitt’s confident defense looks like it can take over a game and take a big step in the ACC title picture, but the Mustangs have an edge at QB with the dual-threat Kevin Jennings under center.
More ... Pittsburgh vs. SMU prediction
Kansas State at Houston
SI picks: Kansas State | Houston’s offense can run the ball well at times, but the Wildcats’ rush defense has been a team strength all season.
Indiana at Michigan State
SI picks: Indiana | Kurtis Rourke should make his return for the Hoosiers at quarterback, but even if he wasn’t, this defense has been playing well enough to keep this team undefeated.
Louisville at Clemson
SI picks: Clemson | Despite recent struggles, Louisville can still move the ball vertically, but its defense has had issues against ranked opponents over the last few weeks.
More ... Clemson vs. Louisville prediction
Texas Tech at Iowa State
SI picks: Iowa State | While the Red Raiders could find some holes in the Cyclones’ pass defense, Tech’s own tacklers have struggled over the last month.
Texas A&M at South Carolina
SI picks: Texas A&M | Expect the Gamecocks’ solid front seven to credibly challenge an Aggies offense that has stumbled at times, but Carolina isn’t great at moving the ball, especially against A&M’s own expert front line.
More ... Texas A&M vs. South Carolina prediction
Kentucky at Tennessee
SI picks: Tennessee | Kentucky’s win at Ole Miss seems more and more like a distant memory after allowing 92 points over a 3-game losing skid and the Vols’ defense should dominate here.
More ... Tennessee vs. Kentucky prediction
Duke at Miami
SI picks: Miami | Duke has played its games against Power Four teams by 10 or fewer points each time out and has a strong defense that can create negative plays, but the Hurricanes have the weapons to open some holes deep in that alignment.
More ... Miami vs. Duke prediction
Oregon at Michigan
SI picks: Oregon | Big Ten teams have struggled in these long road trips, and the Ducks could stumble at first against Michigan’s defense, but the Wolverines’ complete lack of a vertical game will become apparent as Oregon goes up and down the field with increasing ease.
More ... Oregon vs. Michigan prediction
Georgia vs. Florida
SI picks: Georgia | The first leg of a brutal five-game stretch to end the season for the Gators here against the rival Bulldogs, who have the defensive looks to confuse young quarterback DJ Lagway.
More ... Georgia vs. Florida prediction
Ohio State at Penn State
SI picks: Ohio State | Penn State should rattle the Buckeyes’ battered offensive line early on, but Will Howard has the skill arsenal to adequately skirt around that pressure and find just enough behind a Nittany Lions’ secondary that hasn’t been tested quite like it’s going to be.
More ... Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction
-
Place your bets ... Week 10 college football picks against the spread
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams