College football Week 13 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 13 college football schedule kicks off today, the gang on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final predictions for the biggest games across the country.
College GameDay comes to us this weekend from where it all began, in Columbus, Ohio, the site of a top-five clash between Ohio State and Indiana in a battle of Big Ten title hopefuls that will have a direct effect on the College Football Playoff race going forward.
And things get interesting in the Big 12, where a crowded conference title field could get another shakeup as BYU and Arizona State meet in a head-to-head matchup and second-place Colorado hits the road against Kansas, while Iowa State kicks off against Utah hoping to stay in the mix.
What can we look forward to as some major Week 13 games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 13 picks, predictions
Vanderbilt at LSU: Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit are taking the Commodores over the Tigers while the others went with LSU.
Texas A&M at Auburn: Herbstreit was the lone voice in favor of Auburn pulling off what would be a huge upset over the Aggies.
USC at UCLA: Nick Saban and Lee Corso are sticking with the Trojans to take this rivalry game at the Rose Bowl.
Washington State at Oregon State: McAfee predicts the Beavers will upset the Cougars in this battle of the last two Pac-12 teams.
SMU at Virginia: A unanimous decision in favor of the Mustangs to stay undefeated in ACC play.
Notre Dame vs. Army: Everyone on GameDay is riding with the Fighting Irish to keep their playoff hopes intact and hand the Black Knights their first loss of the season.
BYU at Arizona State: Likewise for the Sun Devils, who got everyone's vote to give BYU what would be its second-straight loss and shake up the Big 12 title picture even more.
Colorado at Kansas: Corso and Herbstreit are going with the Jayhawks to upset the Buffaloes in another game that will impact the Big 12 conference championship picture.
Indiana at Ohio State: Desmond Howard and McAfee picked the Hoosiers to take down the Buckeyes and stay undefeated.
Lee Corso’s Headgear Pick: Indiana over Ohio State
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Presumed Mountain West champion
First-Round games
No. 12 BYU at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Alabama at
No. 8 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Georgia at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 Ole Miss at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Tennessee
Second team out: SMU
