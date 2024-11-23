College football's top games today: Week 13 schedule, what you should watch
What figures to be a consequential weekend of college football games kicks off today as the Week 13 schedule gets underway across the country. Let’s look at what games you should be watching as events unfold across a busy Saturday.
Conference play is heating up pretty intensely as we move into the penultimate weekend of the 2024 regular season, with games that will have a direct impact on how league title races and the College Football Playoff bracket eventually look.
Especially in the Big Ten, as the Buckeyes and Hoosiers meet up in a surprise battle of top-five teams that will put the winner likely into the Big Ten Championship Game, and could ultimately push the loser out of the national title race altogether.
And in the crowded Big 12 field, with BYU hoping to avoid a second-straight loss and Colorado trying to stay in the mix for the conference championship in Coach Prime’s dynamite second season.
Here are the games the Selection Committee will be keeping a close eye on -- and you should, too -- as the Week 13 college football schedule kicks off today.
All times Eastern
Indiana vs. Ohio State
Why watch? It’s not often you hear this sentence, but: Ohio State’s back is against the wall against top-five Indiana in late November. That’s right, the 5th ranked Hoosiers bring their potent offense into the Horseshoe in by far the biggest test of their perfect season.
Indiana can make the Big Ten title game by winning its last two games, while the Buckeyes, which have a 1-point loss to Oregon earlier in the year, need to beat the Hoosiers and Michigan in order to get a rematch with the Ducks and stay in College Football Playoff contention.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
More ... Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction
-
Ole Miss vs. Florida
Why watch? Ole Miss forced itself back into the College Football Playoff discussion with that dominant win over Georgia and now heads into what became a more notable test against a Gators team that just knocked off playoff-hopeful LSU last weekend.
Despite its many struggles and injury problems, Florida is one win away from bowl eligibility and is in prime position to throw a wrench into the Rebels’ playoff hopes, but Ole Miss will prove a worthy adversary, boasting college football’s second-ranked offense and a pass rush built to make a national title run.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
More ... Ole Miss vs. Florida prediction
-
BYU vs. Arizona State
Why watch? It’s a head-to-head matchup involving 2 of the teams with a path to the Big 12 Championship Game, and it comes right as BYU is coming off its first loss and Arizona State winning 3 straight and 5 of its last 6, and both can make it to Arlington by winning their last two games.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
More ... BYU vs. Arizona State prediction
-
Army vs. Notre Dame
Why watch? Because this is the most important meeting between these schools in nearly 7 decades, with College Football Playoff consideration on the line, and in one of the nation’s premier venues, Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame and Army haven’t played each other as ranked teams since 1958, and the Black Knights come in undefeated and have already clinched a spot in the AAC title game, while the Irish have won 9 straight and can’t afford a second loss and stay in the playoff picture.
When to watch: 7 p.m. on NBC
More ... Notre Dame vs. Army prediction
-
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Presumed Mountain West champion
First-Round games
No. 12 BYU at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Alabama at
No. 8 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Georgia at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 Ole Miss at
No. 7 Indiana
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Tennessee
Second team out: SMU
-
