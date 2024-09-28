College football Week 5 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 5 college football schedule prepares to kick off today, the analysts on ESPN's College GameDay reveal their final picks for the biggest games across the country.
Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban and the whole GameDay gang are on site from Tuscaloosa, Ala., where college football’s biggest game of the early 2024 season kicks off under the lights.
A pair of top-five ranked SEC contenders and national championship hopefuls, Georgia and Alabama face off in a marquee matchup full of electric skill players and dominating defense on both sides, and with the winner taking one giant leap towards College Football Playoff contention, as the selection committee will keep a very close eye on the proceedings.
Elsewhere around the country, Notre Dame hosts Louisville in a battle of ranked teams hoping to avoid a costly second loss at home, while Kansas State welcomes Oklahoma State in a huge Big 12 tilt as both teams are already down a game in the conference, and Penn State and Illinois meet in a huge Big Ten matchup under the lights in Happy Valley.
Let’s take a turn around the nation and lock in our final picks for college football’s biggest games with some help from the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 5 picks
Oklahoma at Auburn: Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit were the lone votes for Auburn to drop the Sooners to 0-2 in SEC play.
North Carolina at Duke: Nick Saban and Pat McAfee sided with Duke over the Tar Heels.
Louisville at Notre Dame: Saban was the sole voice in favor of the Cardinals to upset the Irish on the road.
Kentucky at Ole Miss: A unanimous decision for the Rebels to win their SEC opener.
Illinois at Penn State: Likewise for the Nittany Lions in their Big Ten opener against the undefeated Illini.
BYU at Baylor: Lee Corso was alone in predicting Baylor will take down the Cougars.
Colorado at UCF: Saban, Kirk, and Corso are siding with the Knights and their high-powered ground game to put away the Buffaloes.
Oklahoma State at Kansas State: Everyone on GameDay is taking the Wildcats to hand the Cowboys their second Big 12 loss.
Georgia at Alabama: Likewise for the Crimson Tide to take down the Bulldogs in primetime.
Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: Alabama over Georgia.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Georgia (13)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
