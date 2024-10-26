College Football HQ

College football Week 9 picks from ESPN's College GameDay

James Parks

Making our final picks for college football's biggest Week 9 games today with help from the gang on ESPN's College GameDay.
As the Week 9 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks and predictions for the biggest games across the country.

There are five games on the schedule today involving head-to-head matchups with ranked teams on the same field, including three in the SEC, and one that will determine first place in the standings.

Notre Dame and Navy reunite in a rivalry game loaded with playoff implications as the ranked Midshipmen look to stay perfect while the Irish hope to avoid what would be a costly second loss when it comes around to playoff selection time.

What can we look forward to as some impactful Week 9 games kick off on Saturday?

Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.

College football Week 9 picks

Notre Dame vs. Navy: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso are taking the Irish over the undefeated Midshipmen.

Missouri at Alabama: A unanimous decision in favor of the Crimson Tide over the visiting Tigers in this battle of ranked SEC rivals.

Illinois at Oregon: Likewise for the Ducks against the visiting Illini to stay undefeated and atop the Big Ten standings moving into November.

Penn State at Wisconsin: Despite the Badgers' three-game win streak and improvements on defense, everyone on GameDay is going with the undefeated Nittany Lions to stay that way.

BYU at UCF: Corso is taking the Knights to knock off the undefeated Cougars at home behind that strong rushing attack at the Bounce House.

Texas at Vanderbilt: Vandy is ranked for the first time in more than a decade and owns that historic win over Alabama, but GameDay is sticking with the Longhorns to avoid this upset.

LSU at Texas A&M: Corso is going with the Aggies to take down LSU at home and stand alone as the last SEC team to be perfect in conference games.

Washington at Indiana: Nick Saban and Pat McAfee are taking the Hoosiers on their historic run, but Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard are going with the Huskies in this Big Ten matchup.

Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: Indiana over Washington

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Oregon (59)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami
  7. Tennessee
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt

