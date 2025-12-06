College GameDay makes bold Championship Week college football predictions
ESPN’s most popular college football program hit the road again this weekend, as College GameDay planted its flag on the site of the SEC Championship Game in anticipation of the wider Championship Weekend action kicking off around the country today.
What happens today will play a direct role in what the eventual College Football Playoff bracket looks like, and will shake things up around the very top of the national rankings, too.
College GameDay was joined by Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson, Jr. to get a preview of college football’s most consequential games kicking off today.
College GameDay Championship Week predictions
Joined by guest picker Ernie Johnson, here is who Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today
Army vs. Navy
Desmond Howard: Navy
Nick Saban: Navy
Pat McAfee: Navy
Ernie Johnson: Navy
Kirk Herbstreit: Navy
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan
MAC Championship Game
Howard: Miami
Saban: Western Michigan
McAfee: Western Michigan
Johnson: Western Michigan
Herbstreit: Western Michigan
Duke vs. Virginia
ACC Championship Game
Howard: Virginia
Saban: Virginia
McAfee: Duke
Johnson: Virginia
Herbstreit: Virginia
Texas Tech vs. BYU
Big 12 Championship Game
Howard: Texas Tech
Saban: Texas Tech
McAfee: Texas Tech
Johnson: Texas Tech
Herbstreit: Texas Tech
Ohio State vs. Indiana
Big Ten Championship Game
Howard: Indiana
Saban: Ohio State
McAfee: Indiana
Johnson: Ohio State
Herbstreit: Ohio State
Alabama vs. Georgia
SEC Championship Game
Howard: Georgia
Saban: Alabama
Johnson: Georgia
McAfee: Georgia
Where College GameDay has been in 2025
ESPN and College GameDay were on site for another consequential Big Ten game last weekend, as Ohio State made a statement in a dominant win against Michigan to stay undefeated.
That result was a rare positive for road teams whenever College GameDay has been on campus this season, as home teams fell to 10-4 this year.
Week 14: Ann Arbor, Mich... Ohio State def. Michigan, 27-9
Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
