College GameDay makes bold Championship Week college football predictions

ESPN’s most popular college football program hit the road again this weekend, as College GameDay planted its flag on the site of the SEC Championship Game in anticipation of the wider Championship Weekend action kicking off around the country today.

What happens today will play a direct role in what the eventual College Football Playoff bracket looks like, and will shake things up around the very top of the national rankings, too.

College GameDay was joined by Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson, Jr. to get a preview of college football’s most consequential games kicking off today.

College GameDay Championship Week predictions

Joined by guest picker Ernie Johnson, here is who Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today

Army vs. Navy

Desmond Howard: Navy

Nick Saban: Navy

Pat McAfee: Navy

Ernie Johnson: Navy

Kirk Herbstreit: Navy

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan

MAC Championship Game

Howard: Miami

Saban: Western Michigan

McAfee: Western Michigan

Johnson: Western Michigan

Herbstreit: Western Michigan

Duke vs. Virginia

ACC Championship Game

Howard: Virginia

Saban: Virginia

McAfee: Duke

Johnson: Virginia

Herbstreit: Virginia

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Big 12 Championship Game

Howard: Texas Tech

Saban: Texas Tech

McAfee: Texas Tech

Johnson: Texas Tech

Herbstreit: Texas Tech

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Big Ten Championship Game

Howard: Indiana

Saban: Ohio State

McAfee: Indiana

Johnson: Ohio State

Herbstreit: Ohio State

Alabama vs. Georgia

SEC Championship Game

Howard: Georgia

Saban: Alabama

Johnson: Georgia

McAfee: Georgia

Where College GameDay has been in 2025

ESPN and College GameDay were on site for another consequential Big Ten game last weekend, as Ohio State made a statement in a dominant win against Michigan to stay undefeated.

That result was a rare positive for road teams whenever College GameDay has been on campus this season, as home teams fell to 10-4 this year.

Week 14: Ann Arbor, Mich... Ohio State def. Michigan, 27-9

Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27

Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15

Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7

Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14

Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10

Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35

Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20

Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14

Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24

Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7

Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41

Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12

Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7

