College football's best Championship Week games you should watch today

As the Championship Week college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.

Tulane has already appeared to book a place in the College Football Playoff after its win over North Texas to win the American championship, but plenty more football remains to be played.

An action-packed 2025 championship slate brings us four games featuring head-to-head matchups involving playoff-hopeful teams on the same field with everything on the line, including...

The last two undefeated teams in college football angling for the No. 1 seed in the playoff...

SEC rivals battling in a rematch of an early game with a chance at a first-round playoff bye...

A pair of Big 12 contenders, one in the field for sure and another trying to break into it, and...

ACC madness, with a 7-5 team that could play an upset that keeps the league out of the playoff.

Here are the most important games on the Week 15 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.

Championship Week games on the college football schedule today

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All times Eastern

Big 12 Championship Game

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Neither of the teams on this field have ever won the Big 12 championship, but aside from that history, one or both of these schools will be in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech is in a much better position. A win likely gives it a first-round bye, but even a loss is still enough to keep it on the right side of the 12-team field.

Not so for BYU, which comes into this game outside the bubble and needs to win here in order to get in at all. A loss puts the Cougars out for good.

When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC

More: Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction for Big 12 championship

SEC Championship Game

Alabama vs. Georgia

For the third time since 2020, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will face off in Atlanta for a shot at college football’s most prestigious conference crown.

Georgia is in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in this game, but wants a win over the Tide for more than a few reasons, including a chance at revenge for its only loss of the regular season, when Bama edged out the Bulldogs in Athens.

Moreover, Alabama is 7-1 against Georgia two-time national champion Kirby Smart, but faces more pressure as a loss here could potentially put it outside the 12-team bracket.

When to watch: 4 p.m. on ABC

More: SEC Championship Game, Alabama vs. Georgia prediction

Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State vs. Indiana

A new development in Indiana’s historic two-year run under Curt Cignetti includes this being the first time the school will play for a Big Ten championship.

Still, neither of these teams are facing playoff exclusion with a loss in Indianapolis. Both these schools will be formidable foes once they get into the field.

College football’s last two undefeated teams square off in a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 game, and both could emerge as top-four seeds regardless of who wins on the field.

When to watch: 8 p.m. on Fox

More: Big Ten Championship, Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction

ACC Championship Game

Virginia vs. Duke

As the ACC crowns a champion, it could find itself out of the College Football Playoff entirely based on who wins this game.

Duke comes in at 7-5 and if they can take out the Cavaliers, the selection committee would have the power to keep the ACC out of the field and have the discretion to put in a second Group of Five school instead, which could be ranked higher than an ACC champion Duke.

Virginia is not just playing for its own ACC title, but for the honor of the conference.

And for head coach Tony Elliott, who was 11-23 in his first three years, but comes into this weekend at 10-2 in a major turnaround with a shot at the playoff.

When to watch: 8 p.m. on ABC

More: ACC Championship, Virginia vs. Duke prediction

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams