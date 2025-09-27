College Football HQ

College GameDay picks Alabama-Georgia, Oregon-Penn State games

ESPN's College GameDay unveils their Week 5 predictions for college football's major games, as Alabama and Georgia square off and Penn State welcomes Oregon today.

ESPN's College GameDay reveals their Week 5 college football predictions with major games on tap today.
In this story:

As college football embarks on an action-packed Week 5 slate of games across the country, the gang on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final predictions.

Today brings us four games featuring ranked teams facing off on the same field, two in the SEC and another pair in the Big Ten, all of which could end up having a direct impact on what the national championship picture looks like in the months to come.

  • No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois
  • No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss
  • No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State
  • No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia

Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.

College GameDay Week 5 game predictions

Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking...

Desmond Howard: Ohio State over Washington, Iowa State over Arizona, USC over Illinois, Indiana over Iowa, Notre Dame over Arkansas, Mississippi State over Tennessee, Texas A&M over Auburn, Ole Miss over LSU, Georgia over Alabama, Oregon over Penn State

Nick Saban: Ohio State over Washington, Iowa State over Arizona, USC over Illinois, Indiana over Iowa, Notre Dame over Arkansas, Tennessee over Mississippi State, Texas A&M over Auburn, LSU over Ole Miss, Alabama over Georgia, Penn State over Oregon

Pat McAfee: Ohio State over Washington, Iowa State over Arizona, Illinois covers against USC, Indiana over Iowa, Notre Dame over Arkansas, Tennessee over Mississippi State, Texas A&M over Auburn, Ole Miss over LSU, Georgia over Alabama, Penn State over Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State over Washington, Iowa State over Arizona, USC over Illinois, Indiana over Iowa, Notre Dame over Arkansas, Tennessee over Mississippi State, Texas A&M over Auburn, LSU over Ole Miss, Penn State over Oregon

Guest picker LaVar Arrington: Washington over Ohio State, USC over Illinois, Iowa over Indiana, Notre Dame over Arkansas, Tennessee over Mississippi State, Texas A&M over Auburn, Ole Miss over LSU, Georgia over Alabama, Penn State over Oregon

--

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Ohio State (52)
  2. Miami (7)
  3. Penn State (5)
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon (1)
  7. Oklahoma (1)
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

--

