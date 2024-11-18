Colorado vs. Kansas football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An important Big 12 matchup kicks off this weekend as Colorado hits the road against Kansas in a battle of resurgent conference teams. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
Colorado has played its way into contention for the Big 12 Championship Game and just has to win out to earn a spot in Arlington and, by proxy, the College Football Playoff.
Kansas may be 4-6 but is playing some of its best football right now, winning 3 of its last 4 culminating in a signature upset win at then-undefeated BYU.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Buffaloes and Jayhawks meet this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Colorado and Kansas in this Week 13 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Colorado vs. Kansas odds, picks
Colorado is a 2.5 point favorite against Kansas, according to the current lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 59.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Colorado at -138 and for Kansas at +115 to win outright.
Colorado: -2.5 (-120)
Kansas: +2.5 (-102)
Over 59.5 points: -110
Under 59.5 points: -110
Colorado vs. Kansas trends
Colorado is 8-2 against the spread (80%) overall this season ...
Kansas is 4-6 (40%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Colorado is 6-0 against the spread as the favorite this year and 2-0 as the road favorite ...
Kansas is 2-3 (40%) ATS as an underdog and 1-0 as the home underdog ...
Colorado is 4-1 against the spread on the road this season ...
Kansas is 2-3 ATS at home ...
Colorado is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Kansas is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games at home against Colorado ...
Colorado is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
The total went over in 6 of Kansas’ last 7 games ...
The total went over in 5 of Colorado’s last 7 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bettors expect the Buffaloes to handle the Jayhawks, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Colorado is getting 67 percent of bets to win the game by at least a field goal and cover the line.
The other 33 percent of wagers project Kansas will either win in the upset or keep the margin under 3 points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Buffaloes over the Jayhawks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Colorado will defeat Kansas by a projected score of 31 to 29.
Our early pick: Colorado -2.5 ... An improved defensive front and one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses should be good for a field goal over the Jayhawks.
How to watch Colorado vs. Kansas
When: Sat., Nov. 23
Where: Kansas City, Mo.
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT | 1:30 p.m. MT
TV: Fox network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
