Brett Favre backs $54 million head coach to ‘turn around’ this struggling program
The Colorado Buffaloes are sliding toward another disappointing finish, but one NFL legend is not ready to count out Deion Sanders. On his 4th and Favre podcast, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre voiced strong support for the Buffaloes’ head coach, who signed a five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado in March.
Favre said he believes Sanders has already accomplished more than most realize by restoring national attention to a program that had faded from relevance for decades. Even amid a 3-6 record and a 1-5 mark in Big 12 play, Favre argued that Sanders’ ability to recruit and rebuild is reason enough to stay patient.
“There’s no question Deion can turn it around,” Favre said. “He did a wonderful job at Jackson State and put them on the map. Then when he went to Colorado, they had been down for a long time. The last time Colorado was a force was back in Cordell Stewart, Eric Bieniemy, and Michael Westbrook’s days. He put them back on the map.”
Favre added that Sanders’ coaching methods may not appeal to everyone but credited his leadership. “Deion has his ways of coaching. Maybe other coaches wouldn’t choose to coach in the manner he does, but there’s no doubt he’s a heck of a recruiter,” Favre said.
Deion Sanders Shoulders Blame After Colorado’s Latest Blowout
Sanders’ belief in accountability was on display again following Colorado’s 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. For the first time in his tenure in Boulder, he prevented his players from speaking to the media, explaining that he alone should answer for the defeat.
“Don’t attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don’t attack the players. Come at me,” Sanders said after the game. He added that despite consecutive blowout losses, he still has full confidence in his vision, stating, “I don’t doubt me. Let’s get that straight: I. Don’t. Doubt. Me.”
Quarterback Kaidon Salter was benched after struggling early, while Ryan Staub and freshman Ju-Ju Lewis both saw time under center. Lewis provided a brief spark with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller before leaving with a hand injury.
Colorado’s struggles have intensified in recent weeks. Over their past two games, the Buffaloes have been outscored 81-7 in the first half while committing a combined 23 penalties. Still, Favre’s belief in Sanders suggests that at least one Hall of Famer sees progress beneath the frustration.
The Buffaloes will travel to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at noon ET on TNT and HBO Max.