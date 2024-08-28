Colorado vs. North Dakota State picks, predictions: Week 1 college football odds, spread
For the first time ever, Colorado and North Dakota State will meet on the same field as Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season, and the second for Deion Sanders with the Buffaloes, gets underway in the early Thursday night action.
Coach Prime leads the Buffs after rebuilding the roster with another active transfer portal class, but the core remains centered around quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star two-way player Travis Hunter, both of whom are expected to be early selections in next year's NFL Draft.
North Dakota State plays at the FCS level, but has performed well against FBS opposition recently, winning six straight games against teams at the highest level, including three Big 12 opponents, which Colorado becomes this season after conference realignment.
What can we expect from the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Colorado vs. North Dakota State picks, predictions
Colorado odds: The computers are siding with the Buffaloes, who have a strong 71.3 percent chance to win the game, according to the model that simulates games 20,000 times to pick winners.
North Dakota State odds: That leaves the Bison as the projected winner in the remaining 28.7 percent of sims, or 5,740 outcomes by the computer's selections.
Point spread: Colorado is a 10 point favorite against North Dakota State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 60.5 points for the game.
Colorado vs. North Dakota State game time, schedule
When: Thurs., Aug. 29
Time: 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT
TV: ESPN network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings
- Georgia (46 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams