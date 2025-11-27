David Pollack picks Arizona-Arizona State winner of Territorial Cup rivalry matchup
The Territorial Cup rarely requires additional fuel to ignite the passions of the Grand Canyon State, but the 2025 edition features two ranked teams with identical 8-3 records battling for postseason positioning. The No. 25 Arizona Wildcats will travel to Tempe on Friday to face the No. 20 Arizona State Sun Devils in a primetime matchup that could define the season for both programs.
Momentum favors the visitors as Arizona rides a four-game winning streak into Mountain America Stadium. The Wildcats have turned their season around following a slow start, while the Sun Devils look to capitalize on their physical ground game and home-field advantage.
Former college football star and analyst David Pollack weighed in on the matchup during the Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. Pollack expressed confidence in the Wildcats and predicted Arizona would leave Tempe with the Territorial Cup in hand.
David Pollack Favors Arizona Wildcats Passing Attack In Rivalry Clash
Pollack based his prediction largely on the quarterback disparity and the perimeter advantages he sees for the Wildcats. He highlighted the play of Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita, who has continued to perform at a high level despite significant roster changes from the previous season.
"We talked about Arizona a couple weeks ago and just how well Noah Fifita has played even without Tetairoa McMillan, who went to the Panthers as a top 10 pick," Pollack said. "He is a good receiver, but they seem to be playing well. [Fifita] plays well. He can scramble. He can make plays. He is tough."
The analyst contrasted Fifita's consistency with Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims. While Sims brings veteran experience to the field for Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham, Pollack prefers the versatility of the Arizona signal-caller.
"Jeff Sims has been around the block," Pollack said. "So Jeff Sims versus Noah Fifita. To me, I will take Noah Fifita. I will take the experience. I will take the throwing. They can do more to hurt you."
Arizona enters the game with a distinct statistical edge in ball security, boasting a +12 turnover margin that ranks fifth nationally. Arizona State sits at +1, which ranks 59th. The Wildcats defense, led by defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, recently stifled a potent Baylor Bears offense in a 41-17 victory. They will need similar discipline to stop Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, who exploded for 255 yards last week against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Pollack ultimately believes the emotion of the rivalry combined with Arizona's offensive diversity will prove too much for the Sun Devils.
"I just think that there are more ways for Arizona to beat you on the perimeter and with a passing game than there is with Arizona State," Pollack said. "Because of that, in a rivalry game, this is a big-time rivalry game. They don't like each other. They do not like each other at all. I think the Cats get it done."
The Arizona Wildcats will face the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.