David Pollack Believes College Football Coach Will Take Program ‘to the Moon’

There are many key pieces to the success of a college program. Whether that be the money they spend, the recruits they can bring in, or just simply how healthy they can remain throughout the season, the world of college football continues to evolve.

One thing that will never change is that the college coaching staffs will always play a part in the success or the failure of the teams they coach. This is much deeper than being a head coach, as there are many coaches who have a huge pull and a huge role with the programs.

One of the biggest roles there is to coach is the offensive coordinator position, which is usually the play caller and the person who sets the offensive scheme.

David Pollack is one of the top analysts when it comes to college football, and he believes that these five college football offensive coordinators are about to take their programs to the moon.

These CFB Offensive Coordinators are about to take their programs to the moon 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sDVoraQOia — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) February 26, 2026

5. Bobby Petrino (North Carolina)

Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Arkansas offensive coordinator is now on his way to the North Carolina program to coach alongside NFL legend Bill Belichick. The two will mix very differently, but one thing is for sure: Petrino is one of the better coaches when it comes to the offensive side of things.

This is his first season with the program, and he will be asked to show his cards throughout the first season after the Tar Heels fell short in terms of the expectations entering the season. This will be a chance for them to right their wrongs.

4. Chip Kelly (Northwestern)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One good thing that the Wildcats have going for them is their new offensive coordinator, as they will be looking to draw up some great offensive plays when it comes to this upcoming season.

Kelly is one of the smarter offensive minds in the game, and he is back in the college scene after spending a season with the Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive coordinator. Kelly is looking for redemption, and this is the best chance for him to prove that he still has it.

3. Joe Sloan (Kentucky)

Sep 16, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Akron Zips at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Sloan is on his way to the Kentucky Wildcats from the LSU Tigers and will be entering a crucial season with a roster that looks entirely different than what they already had.

Sloan has done a great job when it comes to developing the quarterback position, which is one of the key positions that this team will need to focus on. It all starts with the general on the offensive side of the ball, and there aren't many better when it comes to the quarterback position than Sloan.

2. Buster Faulkner (Florida)

Southern Miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner coaches during the first day of spring practice. | Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American

The Florida Gators will have a lot to prove under the leadership of Jon Sumrall. Sumrall is bringing new swag to town, and the Gators will have a new staff to work with, as the talented offensive coordinator is entering what will be his first season in the role after spending multiple years with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Faulkner has the chance of catapulting this team past the expectations that they have.

1. Charlie Weiss (LSU)

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers mascot during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Weiss will be a crucial part of the upcoming season for the LSU Tigers, as he and Lane Kiffin will be in charge of the offensive side of things with the hope of getting the Tigers back into a position that we all know they should be in. Weiss has been a fantastic coordinator and is set to be a key coach when it comes to the chances this team has of winning the SEC as well as the national championship, which isn't as far gone as some may think.