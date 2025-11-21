David Pollack names college football powerhouse on Week 13 upset watch
The Michigan Wolverines will enter Saturday’s matchup against the Maryland Terrapins as heavy favorites, but not everyone sees this as a sure thing. During his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack pointed directly at Michigan as a potential upset target. His reasoning centered on Michigan’s sloppy offensive performance and ongoing turnover concerns.
Michigan survived Northwestern 24-22 last weekend but looked far from dominant. Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw two costly interceptions, both directly over the middle of the field, and running back Jordan Marshall carried the load to keep the offense moving.
Pollack said the Wolverines’ inability to protect the ball could be dangerous against a Maryland team that has made takeaways a major part of its success.
Pollack compared Michigan’s turnover issues to charitable donations, saying the Wolverines “gave the ball away like it was a nonprofit.” He added that Underwood’s connection with his receivers, especially top target Andrew Marsh, is improving but still inconsistent. “He’s just got to take care of the football,” Pollack said. “You can’t keep throwing it right to the other team and expect to get away with it.”
Maryland, meanwhile, might be 4-6, but the Terrapins’ defense thrives on creating mistakes. They enter the game ranked 12th nationally in turnover margin at plus-eight and have five different defensive backs with multiple interceptions. Maryland’s pass rush has also been disruptive, led by linemen Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis, who have combined for more than 11 sacks.
Michigan’s Offensive Turnovers Have David Pollack Concerned
Pollack pointed out that Michigan’s identity has shifted from the ground dominance it displayed earlier in the year. Without running back Justice Haynes, who has missed time, the Wolverines have leaned on Underwood’s arm more than usual. That shift has led to mixed results. Michigan still ranks 12th nationally in rushing yards per game at 223.0, but its passing game sits just 103rd at 195.1 yards per contest.
On the other side, Maryland has struggled offensively but could make up for it with defense and opportunistic play. Quarterback Malik Washington has thrown for 2,294 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, showing flashes of big-play potential.
Receiver Shaleak Knotts remains a dangerous option with five touchdown catches, while kicker Sean O’Haire has provided stability, connecting on 19 of 21 field goal attempts.
The Terrapins’ defense has quietly been one of the more opportunistic units in the Big Ten. They have forced at least one turnover and recorded a sack in nine straight games, while allowing only 21 first-quarter points in conference play. That could be key if Maryland capitalizes early and forces Michigan’s offense into uncomfortable passing situations.
Pollack’s warning comes as Michigan tries to protect its top-20 ranking and avoid another tense finish. The Wolverines have not been the same dominant team since their midseason stretch, and Maryland’s aggressive secondary may be capable of exposing those cracks.
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines will face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on BTN.