David Pollack gives score prediction, winner of Tennessee-Alabama matchup in Week 8
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers are set for a primetime showdown in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Both teams enter 5-1, each surviving close games last weekend that kept them within reach of the SEC title race.
Alabama edged Missouri 27-24 behind a sharp, efficient performance from quarterback Ty Simpson. Tennessee escaped Arkansas 34-31 thanks to Joey Aguilar’s 280 yards of total offense and DeSean Bishop’s 146 rushing yards.
The matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium features the SEC’s most balanced team against its most explosive offense. The Volunteers lead the nation in scoring at 48.2 points per game, while Alabama continues to climb the rankings behind Simpson’s steady play.
On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack gave his prediction for the matchup and explained why he’s backing the Crimson Tide to win another close one. “So I like Bama in this game,” he said. “I think this is like a 30–27 game. I think this is actually close.”
Ty Simpson’s Poise Makes the Difference
Simpson’s growth has been the defining trait of Alabama’s season. He has completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns with only one interception. Pollack said his confidence, accuracy, and calm under pressure separate him from most quarterbacks in the conference. “He’s just that guy, and he’s going to be at home. I just think he’s got a swag about him and I trust him,” Pollack said.
Behind Simpson, Alabama’s offense has developed rhythm and versatility. Running back Jamarion Miller anchors the ground game, and Germie Bernard leads the receiving corps with 412 yards and five touchdowns.
Improvements along the right side of the offensive line, especially from freshman tackle Michael Carroll, have strengthened protection against elite pass rushers. That will matter against a Tennessee front that leads the SEC with 26 sacks and ranks second nationally.
Defensively, Alabama continues to show progress. The Crimson Tide rank 18th nationally in total defense and 22nd in scoring defense, giving up just 17.3 points per game. Tennessee’s challenge will be testing that balance while containing Alabama’s offensive efficiency.
Tennessee’s Offense Keeps It Competitive
Aguilar has become the engine of Tennessee’s attack, throwing for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns while extending plays with his legs. Receivers Chris Brazzell II and Braylon Staley have emerged as reliable deep threats, helping stretch defenses vertically. Pollack said Aguilar’s command of the offense has transformed Tennessee into a legitimate threat against any opponent. “He’s been unbelievable, and it’s been fun to watch him,” Pollack said.
The Volunteers’ offense has carried the team through several close games, but defensive issues remain. Tennessee ranks 100th nationally in total defense and 104th in scoring defense. The unit has struggled to stop the run, allowing 135.2 yards per game after ranking among the nation’s top 10 a season ago. Pollack noted that while Tennessee’s defense lacks depth, it compensates with pressure. “They don’t have the depth, but you know what they do do? They sack the quarterback,” he said.
Execution up front will determine whether Tennessee can keep it close into the fourth quarter. Pollack said the Volunteers must generate pressure with four rushers while protecting their corners in zone coverage. “If they can get home and play zone and sit back, they’ve got a chance,” he said. “If they can’t, they’re not going to stop him very much.”
Alabama’s steady play at home and Simpson’s efficiency make them the safer pick, even against Tennessee’s top-ranked offense.
The Crimson Tide will host the Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.