David Pollack gives score prediction, winner in Texas A&M-LSU game
The buildup to Saturday night in Baton Rouge carries all the tension of a late-season crossroads game. Texas A&M enters unbeaten at 7-0, while LSU finds itself searching for answers after a frustrating loss to Vanderbilt. For the Tigers, it’s a must-win moment to salvage momentum before facing Alabama. For the Aggies, it’s a chance to validate their rise and break a three-decade drought in Death Valley.
On the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack laid out his view of how the matchup will unfold, citing the trenches and quarterback play as decisive factors. He pointed to A&M’s pass rush and LSU’s injuries up front, particularly at left tackle, as key reasons for his pick. “But I’m going A&M, and I do think this is a super close game... 27–23 is what I wrote down,” Pollack said.
Pollack emphasized that while LSU has talent, its protection issues have left quarterback Garrett Nussmeier exposed. He also highlighted the contrasting defensive strengths, noting A&M’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and LSU’s elite secondary depth.
Pollack Highlights A&M’s Defensive Edge, Predicts Tight Road Win
Pollack detailed his reasoning by breaking down what he called one of the nation’s most exciting matchups between wide receivers and defensive backs. “This might be the best showcase you will see all year of receivers versus DBs,” he said. He praised Texas A&M’s Mario Craver and KC Concepcion for their explosiveness and LSU’s coverage unit led by Javien Toviano and Ashton Stamps for their discipline on the perimeter.
Beyond the individual matchups, Pollack cited the Tigers’ mounting injuries and offensive inconsistency as major red flags. “Nussmeier’s dad-gum hobbling around. He needs pain medication every practice because you haven’t been able to protect him,” he said. “They’re so elite at pass rush. They’re so elite on third down.”
He also noted Texas A&M’s balance behind quarterback Marcel Reed and running back Rueben Owens. The Aggies rank second nationally in third-down defense and bring one of the SEC’s most efficient passing attacks into Baton Rouge. Despite LSU’s strong defensive ranking, Pollack questioned whether its front seven can hold up.
Pollack’s cohost Brent Rollins reminded listeners that LSU has won every home meeting in this series since 2017, but Pollack said he couldn’t back the Tigers given their health and form. He predicted a narrow 27–23 Aggie win and added that a loss could intensify pressure on head coach Brian Kelly.
Texas A&M will play LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.