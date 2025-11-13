David Pollack picks winner of Arizona-Cincinnati in important Big 12 matchup
Cincinnati football returns from its bye week with a chance to steady its season and stay in the Big 12 title race, and the matchup with Arizona arrives at an important moment. The Bearcats were knocked back by a 45-14 loss at Utah, yet their earlier physical play still shapes how analysts view them.
Arizona enters at 6-3 after a tight win over Kansas that secured bowl eligibility and set up another long road trip under head coach Brent Brennan. The Wildcats look to build on their progress while facing one of the league’s top-scoring offenses.
College football analyst David Pollack sized up both sides on his See Ball Get Ball podcast, weighing Cincinnati’s ground game and physical style against an Arizona team carried by quarterback Noah Fifita and a defense that forces turnovers.
He spoke about how Cincinnati’s strength up front left an early impression, referencing how the Bearcats moved bodies when they were at their best. He also highlighted how Arizona travels into Nippert Stadium with momentum and a quarterback who has tied the program’s career passing touchdown record.
Pollack noted the challenge posed by both offenses. He pointed to Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s control of the passing game and Fifita’s playmaking ability and mobility. The analyst also reflected on Cincinnati’s environment at home and how it plays into his thinking. As he broke down the matchup, he balanced Arizona’s firepower with Cincinnati’s physical traits that stood out to him earlier in the season.
David Pollack Explains Cincinnati Pick For Week 12 Arizona-Cincinnati Game
David Pollack detailed several elements that shaped his prediction. He said Cincinnati “had a great year” and praised the Bearcats for the way they played with force at the line of scrimmage. He pointed to earlier games where Cincinnati pushed opponents off the ball, saying the physical edge stood out more than anything else.
Pollack said he expected that version of Cincinnati to return at Nippert Stadium and believed the ground game could regain its rhythm after the bye week.
Pollack also praised Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, calling him “a really good football player” with “great wheels” who “makes things happen.” He referenced Fifita’s 67 career touchdown passes and his tie with former Arizona standouts who set the program record. He added that Arizona “plays really well” on defense and “turns people over,” noting how their style creates problems for any opponent.
Even with those strengths, Pollack leaned toward Cincinnati. He said the Bearcats could control the game by being more forceful at the point of attack, and he pointed to wide receivers Cyrus Allen and Xzavier Henderson as players who could make timely catches.
Pollack added, “I’m going with Cyrus Allen and Caleb Goodie, making a couple of plays in the passing game outscoring Arizona, but it will be close, that I can promise you.”
Cincinnati will host Arizona on Saturday at noon ET on Fox Sports 1.