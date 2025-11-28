David Pollack picks winner of LSU-Oklahoma matchup in Week 14
The eighth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners sit on the precipice of the College Football Playoff entering the final week of the regular season. Head coach Brent Venables and his squad control their own destiny with a simple mandate to win and secure a postseason berth.
Standing in their way are the LSU Tigers, a team looking to play spoiler in a disappointing year marked by injuries and an interim coaching situation.
Former linebacker and analyst David Pollack weighed in on this high-stakes matchup during Wednesday's episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. Pollack expressed strong confidence in the home team despite some lingering questions about their ability to move the ball. He made it clear that the environment in Norman and the defensive disparity heavily favor the hosts.
"I'm taking Oklahoma. I'm not going to take LSU," Pollack said regarding the head-to-head battle. "Oklahoma at home. We're running out of weeks to say, 'Hey, Oklahoma. Can you show me something offensively?'"
David Pollack Assessment Focuses On Defensive Dominance
Pollack directed much of his skepticism toward the recent performance of the Tigers. LSU struggled to generate points against Western Kentucky last week and that lack of production raised red flags for the analyst. He noted that betting on a team with such glaring offensive issues is difficult in a hostile road environment.
"It's not good. How many points did (LSU) score last week versus Western Kentucky? The Hilltoppers? It's not good. It's not pretty," Pollack said. "I don't know how you pick them now."
The challenge for LSU interim coach Frank Wilson becomes even steeper with uncertainty under center. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has not played since early November due to abdominal issues and backup Michael Van Buren is expected to start. Van Buren has thrown for 423 yards in two starts but faces a daunting task against an elite unit.
Oklahoma boasts the nation's top pass rush with 3.7 sacks per game and ranks sixth in scoring defense allowing just 14.0 points per contest. They also rank third against the run and give up only 81.1 yards on the ground. Pollack highlighted this unit as the primary reason he trusts the Sooners to handle business. He believes their ability to disrupt plays compensates for any offensive inconsistencies.
"I just think the way they're doing, the way they're playing, is Oklahoma's really, really good," Pollack said. "They're a complete defense that has shown the past defense has gotten better and better throughout the year and I just trust them."
Venables knows his team has little margin for error after winning their last three contests by a combined 19 points. The Sooners have relied on an opportunistic defense and the reliable kicking of Lou Groza Award finalist Tate Sandell to scrape by. Sandell has made 22 consecutive field goals to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Pollack acknowledged the grit Oklahoma has shown recently and gave his final seal of approval to the home squad. "I'm not going to say give me them Tigers," Pollack concluded. "I'm going to say give me them Boomer Sooner."
The Oklahoma Sooners will face the LSU Tigers at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.