David Pollack Picks Winner of Ole Miss-Florida

Ole Miss has built one of the best resumes in college football so far this season, but the challenges just keep coming as the No. 4-ranked Rebels now hit the road to take on No. 21 Florida.

Despite its lofty ranking and already boasting wins over ranked Louisville and LSU teams, Ole Miss is a 3.5-point underdog in The Swamp on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

And college football analyst David Pollack sees it the same way, as he explained in breaking down the big SEC showdown on his "See Ball Get Ball" podcast.

RELATED: David Pollack Predicts Winner of Texas-Tennessee

"Obviously, both teams riding somewhat of a high. ... If I wanted to be [either team] coming into this game I absolutely want to be Florida. I mean, I love the spot I'm in if I'm Florida," Pollack said. "Ole Miss is coming off their Super Bowl, man. ... Now you go back to work. That's one [reason]. First true road test [for the Rebels]. ... [Running back Kewan] Lacy, your Heisman Trophy candidate is banged up. I want to be Florida in this matchup, there ain't no doubt about it."

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off an emotionally charged 32-24 win over then-No. 7 LSU as former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin returned to Oxford, Mississippi, in the biggest game in the country last Saturday.

Indeed, it will be a much different environment for Ole Miss on the road with Florida fans packing The Swamp.

Ole Miss Looking For Third Ranked Win in September

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss leads the No. 4-ranked Rebels into Gainesville to take on No. 21 Florida on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Pollack alluded to, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has been downgraded to doubtful for the game with a shoulder injury sustained in that win over LSU.

NEW: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's matchup at Florida on the SEC injury report.https://t.co/h6Ud6Lz81d pic.twitter.com/SgtcIFaKAj — On3 (@On3) September 26, 2026

But Ole Miss still has its best player -- and arguably the best player in all of college football -- in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, has won plenty of big games already in his collegiate career, from a Division II national championship at Ferris State to numerous pivotal SEC games last season and two College Football Playoff victories.

So far this season, Chambliss has passed for 924 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 64 yards and 2 scores while making countless highlight-reel throws like this.

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS ARROGANT ARM pic.twitter.com/PiN89NJRIM — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 20, 2026

And yet, Pollack thinks the Rebels' momentum comes to a halt in The Swamp on Saturday.

David Pollack Picks The Gators to Win in The Swamp

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo faces the biggest challenge of his college career Saturday vs. No. 4 Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It may seem surprising to some that Florida, led by new head coach Jon Sumrall, is favored over a top Heisman Trophy candidate and program that reached the CFP semifinals last season.

But Pollack agrees and is picking the Gators to score a signature win for Sumrall in The Swamp.

"We've talked about it over and over. Trinidad's the best player in the country," Pollack said. "The only way Ole Miss wins this game, to me, is if Trinidad proves that time and time again in this atmosphere. And I think he can, but I just think there's all those times where things lined up, and we talked about the reasons why, and to me that's enough. I've got 31-27 Gators. I've got upset in The Swamp."

Florida has yet to face a ranked opponent this season, picking up blowout wins over FAU and Campbell before earning a 44-39 road win at Auburn in its SEC opener last Saturday.

The Gators are led by their offense and specifically star running back Jadan Baugh, who already has 458 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry with 8 TDs after rushing for 1,170 yards as a sophomore. Baugh totaled 26 carries for 162 yard and 3 TDs in the win over Auburn.

Jadan Baugh has unlocked a level of explosiveness that he didn’t have last year and is easily my RB1



26 ATT, 162 YDS, 3 TD against Auburn pic.twitter.com/IJ9KGkLnEi — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 20, 2026

Pollack believes Baugh will be the difference-maker in this game.

"What's a recipe you want to ride to be able to beat Trinidad? You better be able to score. How about keeping the football away from him? That's a heck of an idea. Is there a better back in the country than Jadan Baugh," Pollack said. "He's mentioned with Emmitt Smith and the numbers that he's been putting up. ... He does it inside, he does it out. He breaks tackles. He jukes you, he outruns you. This dude, man, his feet in the hole, I watch him on tape, you're not supposed to do that at 235 [pounds]. ...

"So there's a lot of things going in Florida's direction that should give you a lot of hope. This could send the Gators fans through the roof. You get this one, and you're playing in the Swamp, they've got to be so jacked up. This is one of those moments, you talk about putting a stamp on a program being back, what an opportunity for Florida, and all the things are lining up in a great way for them."

Pollack said there's one thing that could get him to flip his pick on the spot Saturday.

"I think [the Gators] score a bunch of points. I think they play keep-away. I think they find a way to just get a few stops. Here's the caveat that I'll say -- I'm out if Trinidad has the ball last. If Trinidad gets the ball, I would recant in a heartbeat and take it back," he said. "But Jadan Baugh and company dominate the time of possession. That's why they win this football game. They shift, they motion, they do all those things to create big plays, but in the end Jadan Baugh runs a 4-minute offense, kills the clock and 31-27 over Ole Miss."

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