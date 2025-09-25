David Pollack predicts Auburn-Texas A&M winner in Week 5
The stage is set for one of the most pivotal SEC showdowns of the young season, as Auburn heads to College Station to take on Texas A&M. Both teams have already shown flashes of their potential in September, but now the pressure intensifies as conference play ramps up. The Aggies, sitting at 3-0 and ranked No. 9, will be coming off a bye week after an impressive win over Notre Dame. The Tigers, meanwhile, enter at 3-1 after suffering a setback against Oklahoma.
During the midweek episode of his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack broke down why he expects the Aggies to handle business at home against the Tigers. For Pollack, the matchup tilts toward Texas A&M not just because of talent, but also because of scheduling, momentum, and the atmosphere at Kyle Field. He sees Auburn as a worthy challenger with a strong defense, but not a team built to keep pace if this turns into a scoring battle.
Pollack was joined by Brent Rollins, who added context around Auburn’s offensive identity and quarterback Jackson Arnold’s usage. The two analysts ultimately landed on the same prediction, forecasting a close game with the Aggies coming out on top by the same score.
Pollack Points To Aggies’ Edge At Home
Pollack highlighted the history of this series and how home-field advantage has consistently mattered. “The home team has won the last four in this series,” he said, noting that Auburn’s fast starts in recent years have not always led to wins. He praised the Tigers’ talent, calling them “really good,” but stressed that the Aggies bring offensive balance, receiving firepower, and a rejuvenated defense into this matchup.
He singled out wide receiver Mario Craver as a transfer success story, emphasizing how quarterback play and system fit have transformed his production. “He’s already got more catches, yards, and touchdowns than he had last season with Mississippi State,” Pollack said.
“That’s the reason the transfer portal can change your career.” Rollins reinforced the point, calling Craver the top-producing Power Four receiver despite having played one fewer game.
Ultimately, Pollack circled back to the setting in College Station as the deciding factor. “This one’s at A&M. I’ll take A&M. The 12th Man, the atmosphere, the bye week to get rested and rejuvenated — I think they’re in position to do some damage and take care of business. I still think it’s close. Auburn is really good, but I don’t think they can keep up on the scoreboard. I think A&M’s pass defense was really good a week ago, and they have to bring that again. I’ve got A&M 30–24.”
Auburn’s Path Hinges On Offensive Identity
Rollins and Pollack also examined Auburn’s offensive challenges coming out of the loss to Oklahoma. Rollins pointed to quarterback Jackson Arnold’s usage in the run game as a missing element, noting he recorded zero designed rushing yards against the Sooners.
“Hugh Freeze, that’s your offense. Run the QB. Get back to it,” Rollins said. Pollack acknowledged the risk of overexposing Arnold to hits, but conceded that in high-stakes moments, the quarterback’s legs can be a difference-maker.
Still, the pair agreed that the Tigers’ margin for error is slim. Auburn’s run defense has been elite, ranking fifth nationally in yards allowed per game, but its passing attack has lacked explosiveness.
Against a Texas A&M team averaging more than 42 points per game, keeping pace will require sustained drives and better efficiency in the red zone. Both analysts agreed on the final scoreline, with Rollins echoing Pollack’s 30–24 pick in favor of the Aggies.
Texas A&M will host Auburn at Kyle Field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.