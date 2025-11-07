David Pollack predicts BYU-Texas Tech winner in Week 11
The Big 12 spotlight lands squarely on Lubbock this weekend as No. 8 Texas Tech hosts undefeated No. 7 BYU in a top-10 matchup that could preview the conference title game. With ESPN's College GameDay in town for the first time since 2008, the atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium is expected to be electric for Saturday’s noon kickoff on ABC.
Both programs bring balance and firepower, but the Red Raiders have surged behind a dominant defense and an explosive offense averaging nearly 500 yards and 43.6 points per game. Quarterback Behren Morton has settled in, running back Cameron Dickey has become a breakout star, and the defensive front, led by David Bailey and Romello Height, has been relentless.
College football analyst David Pollack broke down the matchup on his See Ball, Get Ball podcast and made his pick clear. He praised how Texas Tech has built its roster for the modern college football landscape and credited its physicality on both sides of the ball.
David Pollack Praises Texas Tech's Run Game
Pollack lauded the Red Raiders’ aggressive investment in their program, saying they’ve “joined this new business world of college football” and “taken advantage of it.” He emphasized their efficiency, noting they rank third in the FBS in points per game and fifth in total offense. “They pound away, pound away, and then boom, deep shot,” Pollack said, pointing to Morton’s improved health and deep-ball accuracy.
He singled out Dickey’s rise after injuries at running back changed Tech’s rotation. “Cameron Dickey’s been really, really good,” Pollack said. “He’s super physical, got that little bit of wiggle.” On defense, he praised Bailey, who leads the FBS with 11.5 sacks. “When you play with other great players, you get singled up, you win more,” Pollack said. “When the pocket’s pushed from the middle, nowhere to step up — it matters.”
Pollack predicted that BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier will struggle against Tech’s top-ranked rush defense in a rowdy road setting. “That defense in Lubbock — man, it’s like Halloween,” he said. “People dressed up, crazy, wacky. Bear’s gonna be in a tough spot.” Pollack finished with confidence in his call: “I think Texas Tech wins this football game. This one feels like Texas Tech big.”
The Red Raiders will host BYU on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.