College Football HQ

David Pollack predicts BYU-Texas Tech winner in Week 11

David Pollack shared his thoughts on BYU and Texas Tech ahead of their Week 11 matchup on his See Ball, Get Ball podcast.

Matt De Lima

College football analyst David Pollack picked the Week 11 winner of the Big 12 matchup between BYU and Texas Tech.
College football analyst David Pollack picked the Week 11 winner of the Big 12 matchup between BYU and Texas Tech. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big 12 spotlight lands squarely on Lubbock this weekend as No. 8 Texas Tech hosts undefeated No. 7 BYU in a top-10 matchup that could preview the conference title game. With ESPN's College GameDay in town for the first time since 2008, the atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium is expected to be electric for Saturday’s noon kickoff on ABC.

Both programs bring balance and firepower, but the Red Raiders have surged behind a dominant defense and an explosive offense averaging nearly 500 yards and 43.6 points per game. Quarterback Behren Morton has settled in, running back Cameron Dickey has become a breakout star, and the defensive front, led by David Bailey and Romello Height, has been relentless.

College football analyst David Pollack broke down the matchup on his See Ball, Get Ball podcast and made his pick clear. He praised how Texas Tech has built its roster for the modern college football landscape and credited its physicality on both sides of the ball.

David Pollack Praises Texas Tech's Run Game

Pollack lauded the Red Raiders’ aggressive investment in their program, saying they’ve “joined this new business world of college football” and “taken advantage of it.” He emphasized their efficiency, noting they rank third in the FBS in points per game and fifth in total offense. “They pound away, pound away, and then boom, deep shot,” Pollack said, pointing to Morton’s improved health and deep-ball accuracy.

He singled out Dickey’s rise after injuries at running back changed Tech’s rotation. “Cameron Dickey’s been really, really good,” Pollack said. “He’s super physical, got that little bit of wiggle.” On defense, he praised Bailey, who leads the FBS with 11.5 sacks. “When you play with other great players, you get singled up, you win more,” Pollack said. “When the pocket’s pushed from the middle, nowhere to step up — it matters.”

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) has 746 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 134 carries. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Pollack predicted that BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier will struggle against Tech’s top-ranked rush defense in a rowdy road setting. “That defense in Lubbock — man, it’s like Halloween,” he said. “People dressed up, crazy, wacky. Bear’s gonna be in a tough spot.” Pollack finished with confidence in his call: “I think Texas Tech wins this football game. This one feels like Texas Tech big.”

The Red Raiders will host BYU on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/Picks