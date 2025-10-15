David Pollack predicts final score, winner of Ole Miss-Georgia game
The SEC spotlight this week falls squarely on Athens as the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels meet the Georgia Bulldogs in a pivotal Week 8 clash. Both teams survived close calls last weekend, keeping their championship hopes intact as the playoff race begins to take shape. Georgia has weathered inconsistency on offense but remains one of the nation’s most complete defensive units, while Ole Miss brings the SEC’s fifth-ranked offense and a quarterback capable of punishing coverage mistakes.
Analyst David Pollack, speaking on his See Ball Get Ball podcast, predicted that Georgia will emerge victorious in a narrow contest against Ole Miss. He pointed to the Bulldogs’ experience, home-field advantage, and recent defensive adjustments as reasons to trust them against an Ole Miss team that thrives on tempo. “So, I think Georgia being at home, Georgia with the revenge factor, I’m going Georgia in this game,” he said. “I think it’s going to be good, but I think every game like this, like every Georgia score, I’m just going to copy and paste: 28–24.”
That prediction, Pollack said, comes from his belief that Georgia’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and manage tempo will prove decisive. He also emphasized that last year’s loss still resonates inside the Bulldogs’ locker room after Ole Miss dominated that matchup physically, particularly at the defensive front.
Georgia Football’s Defense Faces a Familiar Test
Facing Auburn a week earlier provided Georgia with a valuable dress rehearsal. Both Auburn and Ole Miss rely heavily on quarterback mobility and pace, forcing defenses to simplify and rely on sound alignment. Pollack said that experience could benefit Georgia’s defense as it prepares for the Rebels’ high-speed attack. He noted that Georgia’s linebackers have accounted for five of the team’s six sacks, calling for more disruption from the defensive line to slow Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
Chambliss has been sharp this season, completing 65.4 percent of his passes with just one interception, but Georgia’s defensive front presents a different level of challenge. Pollack said Chambliss’s shorter frame could make it difficult to throw over the middle against Georgia’s length and size.
He also credited the Rebels’ offense for its ability to use tempo to neutralize home crowds, saying their pace often prevents opposing fans from sustaining noise between snaps.
Statistically, the matchup underscores the contrast in styles. Georgia’s defense ranks fifth nationally in red-zone stops and 17th against the run, while Ole Miss ranks in the top 10 in total offense and eighth in passing. The Bulldogs have struggled on third down, allowing opponents to convert 40.2 percent of the time, and the Rebels have excelled there at 51.3 percent. That efficiency battle may determine who controls possession and momentum deep into the second half.
Revenge, Preparation, and Execution Will Define the Game
Pollack’s commentary centered on the psychological and structural edges that Georgia carries into the weekend. He referenced how Ole Miss overpowered the Bulldogs in last year’s meeting, saying that kind of loss can sharpen a team’s focus. He also theorized that Georgia’s tendency for slow starts may come from information overload, noting that extensive preparation could sometimes create hesitation before instincts take over. Once the Bulldogs settle in, however, their talent and organization usually take control.
For Ole Miss, balance and rhythm will be essential. Running back Kewan Lacy enters with 587 yards and eight touchdowns, while Harrison Wallace III leads a deep receiving corps with 361 yards. Georgia will counter with quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has thrown for 1,259 yards with six touchdowns and one interception while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes. Maintaining efficiency on early downs and forcing Georgia to defend sideline to sideline will be key to Ole Miss staying competitive.
Both programs are playing for positioning in the SEC title race and, potentially, for a playoff berth. A win would keep Georgia in control of its conference path and give Ole Miss a statement road victory few have achieved in Athens.
The Bulldogs will host the Rebels at Sanford Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.