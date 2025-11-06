College Football HQ

David Pollack predicts final score, winner of Oregon-Iowa game in Week 11

David Pollack analyzes Oregon and Iowa ahead of their Week 11 matchup, highlighting key defensive strengths and offensive concerns.

Matt De Lima

College football analyst David Pollack predicts the score and winner from the Week 11 game between Big Ten opponents, Oregon and Iowa.
College football analyst David Pollack predicts the score and winner from the Week 11 game between Big Ten opponents, Oregon and Iowa. / Abigail Dollins / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

When No. 9 Oregon visits No. 20 Iowa on Saturday afternoon, few matchups in college football will showcase a sharper contrast in style. The Ducks have been among the most balanced and efficient teams in the nation, averaging 483.9 yards per game and ranking top 10 nationally in both scoring and total defense. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, continue to lean on the same formula that has carried them for years—elite defense, tough running, and a disciplined, opportunistic approach.

That combination has worked again this season under offensive coordinator Tim Lester, as quarterback Mark Gronowski and running back Kamari Moulton have helped elevate an offense averaging 31.3 points per game. But the question remains whether Iowa can keep pace against an Oregon team that thrives on explosive plays and rarely beats itself. The Ducks’ offense, led by quarterback Dante Moore, has scored over 40 points per game while committing few mistakes.

Both defenses are built for championship contention, ranking among the top six nationally in points allowed per game. Yet the difference may come down to whether Iowa’s one-dimensional offense can find enough balance to sustain drives. That uncertainty was at the heart of analyst David Pollack’s pick on this week’s See Ball, Get Ball podcast.

David Pollack Calls For Oregon To Win A Close, Low-Scoring Game

Pollack praised Iowa’s physical identity but questioned whether its passing game could deliver when it mattered most. “Man, when you look at Iowa, it’s always like you want to lean into who they are and what they are,” Pollack said. “But you always look at them and you’re just like, man, if they just had a throwing game. Like, if they just had a little bit more explosiveness.”

He pointed to Gronowski’s efficiency but noted that Iowa’s aerial attack remains limited. “He hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in a game,” Pollack said. “Moulton’s a really good running back too—physical, tough. But can you be one-dimensional and beat Oregon?”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) has 1,772 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Pollack credited Dan Lanning’s defense for its ability to dictate terms at the line of scrimmage. “Oregon’s got a bunch of big defensive linemen that can eat up guys. They’ve got a bunch of ways to make you throw the football,” he said. “Iowa will make plays on special teams and defense, but the passing game just—it’s the same thing that always deters me from picking Iowa in a big game like this. So I’ll go with the Ducks. I think this is like a 27–24 field goal game.”

The matchup between Oregon and Iowa kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/Picks