David Pollack predicts final score, winner of Oregon-Iowa game in Week 11
When No. 9 Oregon visits No. 20 Iowa on Saturday afternoon, few matchups in college football will showcase a sharper contrast in style. The Ducks have been among the most balanced and efficient teams in the nation, averaging 483.9 yards per game and ranking top 10 nationally in both scoring and total defense. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, continue to lean on the same formula that has carried them for years—elite defense, tough running, and a disciplined, opportunistic approach.
That combination has worked again this season under offensive coordinator Tim Lester, as quarterback Mark Gronowski and running back Kamari Moulton have helped elevate an offense averaging 31.3 points per game. But the question remains whether Iowa can keep pace against an Oregon team that thrives on explosive plays and rarely beats itself. The Ducks’ offense, led by quarterback Dante Moore, has scored over 40 points per game while committing few mistakes.
Both defenses are built for championship contention, ranking among the top six nationally in points allowed per game. Yet the difference may come down to whether Iowa’s one-dimensional offense can find enough balance to sustain drives. That uncertainty was at the heart of analyst David Pollack’s pick on this week’s See Ball, Get Ball podcast.
David Pollack Calls For Oregon To Win A Close, Low-Scoring Game
Pollack praised Iowa’s physical identity but questioned whether its passing game could deliver when it mattered most. “Man, when you look at Iowa, it’s always like you want to lean into who they are and what they are,” Pollack said. “But you always look at them and you’re just like, man, if they just had a throwing game. Like, if they just had a little bit more explosiveness.”
He pointed to Gronowski’s efficiency but noted that Iowa’s aerial attack remains limited. “He hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in a game,” Pollack said. “Moulton’s a really good running back too—physical, tough. But can you be one-dimensional and beat Oregon?”
Pollack credited Dan Lanning’s defense for its ability to dictate terms at the line of scrimmage. “Oregon’s got a bunch of big defensive linemen that can eat up guys. They’ve got a bunch of ways to make you throw the football,” he said. “Iowa will make plays on special teams and defense, but the passing game just—it’s the same thing that always deters me from picking Iowa in a big game like this. So I’ll go with the Ducks. I think this is like a 27–24 field goal game.”
The matchup between Oregon and Iowa kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.