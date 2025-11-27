David Pollack predicts Georgia-Georgia Tech winner in 'Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate' rivalry game
The stakes are high as the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night. Both teams enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium with nine wins for only the third time in history.
This adds playoff pressure to the rivalry known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” The Yellow Jackets boast an explosive offense led by quarterback Haynes King. However, college football analyst David Pollack does not expect a close contest.
Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, David Pollack officially picked Georgia to extend its winning streak to eight games. The former Bulldogs defensive end acknowledged the unique challenges presented by Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The longtime college football analyst argued that head coach Brent Key’s squad simply cannot stop the Bulldogs enough to remain competitive for four quarters.
Pollack emphasized that the Yellow Jackets have struggled defensively over their last three outings. He specifically pointed to the recent loss against Pittsburgh as evidence of their vulnerability. According to Pollack, Georgia Tech will empty the playbook offensively. He believes the inability to get stops will prevent the score from staying within two touchdowns by the final whistle.
David Pollack Analyzes Georgia Tech Defensive Struggles
Pollack did not mince words regarding the defensive disparity between the two schools. He noted that while King is a physical runner who sets up blocks well, the other side of the ball remains a major liability. The Yellow Jackets have allowed over 41 points per game in their last three contests. Pollack believes this spells doom against a Georgia offense finding its rhythm with quarterback Gunner Stockton.
“As an offensive play caller, you go, ‘What is the other side doing?’ And the other side is doing not much,” Pollack said. “Last three games, they’re 1-2, and they’re giving up over 41 points a game. Yep, you heard that right. 41.”
The analyst also highlighted the resurgence of Georgia’s front seven. After an offseason dedicated to physical improvement, head coach Kirby Smart’s defense has solidified its ability to stop the run. Pollack described the unit’s preparation as a singular focus on toughness. He noted they worked on “punching each other in the throats every day” to fix previous issues. This creates a difficult matchup for a Tech offense that relies on horizontal spacing and King’s dual-threat ability.
Both King and Stockton are finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This adds individual intrigue to the state championship battle. Stockton has stepped up for the Bulldogs and completed 77.5 percent of his passes against ranked opponents. Meanwhile, King enters the game looking to rebound from a two-interception performance against Pittsburgh.
Despite the offensive fireworks expected from Faulkner’s scheme, the consensus remains that Georgia’s defensive adjustments will be the difference. Pollack predicted that while Tech might stress the perimeter, the Bulldogs are uniquely equipped to handle the pressure.
“Georgia Tech's going to break out everything they have offensively, but they still got to play defense, and I don't see how the Yellow Jackets keep it that close,” Pollack said. “I really don't know how they're within two scores at the end of the game.”
The Bulldogs will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.