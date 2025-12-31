No. 1 transfer portal player predicted to receive $2 million NIL offer

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for all college football players on Friday. It will remain open for the two weeks that follow.

Thousands of players across all levels of college football have decided to enter the transfer portal in the weeks following the end of the regular season. Quarterbacks are receiving the most attention of the portal entries, but there are other significant names to watch in the portal.

One of those significant names in the portal is former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman. He enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

Hugh Freeze recruited him out of high school as a five-star prospect from Theodore, Alabama. He currently ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect in the NCAA transfer portal.

Coleman appeared in 10 of Auburn's 12 games in 2024. He grabbed 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman season.

The Tigers depended heavily on Coleman to facilitate their passing game in 2025. He was their leading receiver with 56 catches, 708 yards and five touchdown receptions.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The schools in the mix for Coleman are prepared to pay significant amounts of money. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Coleman is expected to command around $2 million in NIL compensation from his next school.

For reference, many quarterbacks across college football are going for around $2 million out of the portal.

With Coleman held in such high regard upon entering the transfer portal, the number of possibilities for where he may land is vast.

Outside of the SEC, Oregon, Miami, and Texas Tech figure to be in the race for Coleman. All three programs have made significant acquisitions in the portal due to their high NIL budgets, particularly the former two at quarterback.

In the SEC, Texas A&M is a program to watch as a potential landing spot for Coleman. He was committed to the Aggies for five months before flipping to the Tigers on Early Signing Day.

An additional reason the Aggies may find themselves in the mix is their success with wide receivers acquired from the portal in the 2025 offseason. KC Concepcion and Mario Craver were acquired from NC State and Mississippi State and both proceeded finish with over 900 receiving yards for the Aggies in 2025.

Texas and Alabama have both been floated as additional candidates for Coleman in the SEC. Both programs have had a successful track record with wide receivers under their current head coaches.