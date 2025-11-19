David Pollack predicts winner of USC-Oregon matchup in Week 13
When the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the matchup will mark another defining moment for both programs’ postseason hopes. Oregon enters ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff standings with a 9-1 record and one of the most complete defenses in the nation. USC, at 8-2 and No. 15 in the latest poll, still clings to an outside chance at playoff contention with one more chance to take down a top-10 opponent.
On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack broke down the matchup, calling it a must-win for USC and an opportunity for Oregon to strengthen its playoff resume. He praised USC’s dynamic offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, but questioned whether the Trojans’ defense could hold up against Oregon’s physicality.
“This is a playoff game,” Pollack said. “It definitely is for USC. USC is up a few notches in the rankings, so they are closer to being in that mix. If you go beat seven, that’s pretty good odds of you jumping into the mix.”
Pollack said he believes Oregon’s defense, ranked first nationally in pass yards allowed, will be tested but ultimately prevail. “I got the Ducks. I definitely think they will take care of business,” he said. “When they get the other one against Washington, I feel like they deserve to be in the seven hole.”
David Pollack Cites Oregon’s Balance, USC’s Pass Rush As Deciding Factors
Pollack’s analysis focused on Oregon’s defensive consistency and USC’s inability to generate pressure. “I think the pass rush for USC, I haven’t seen enough guys getting to the quarterback,” he said. “If you don’t for Dante Moore, it’s not just the first play, it’s the second play. It’s the ability to take off and run.”
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has completed 72.8% of his passes for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His protection has been among the nation’s best, with the Ducks allowing few sacks and ranking 14th nationally in third-down conversions.
Oregon’s running game, averaging 233.6 yards per game, has also been key to its success. Running backs Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. combine for more than 1,000 yards on the ground, helping the Ducks rank second nationally in yards per carry. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has added six touchdowns as a red-zone target.
Meanwhile, USC’s offense remains one of the most explosive in the country. Maiava has thrown for 2,868 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Lemon has 1,090 receiving yards and eight scores. Still, Pollack pointed to Oregon’s defensive discipline and home-field advantage as separating factors.
Oregon’s defense ranks third in total yards allowed and sixth in scoring defense, surrendering only 13.7 points per game. USC’s defense, though improved, has struggled against the run, giving up 145.8 yards per game.
“This is not going to be the Iowa competition we saw a couple of weeks ago,” Pollack said. “I think we’re going to get a pretty high-scoring, fun game.”
The Ducks will host the Trojans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.