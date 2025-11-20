David Pollack predicts winner of Washington State-James Madison game
James Madison has become one of the more surprising stories of the college football season, rising into the national rankings while controlling its conference race. The Dukes have dominated most opponents, winning by wide margins and showing the same steady discipline that marked their transition into the FBS ranks.
They now sit at 9-1 and are already locked into the Sun Belt title game. With two regular-season games remaining, their push toward a New Year’s Six berth continues, and one of those final tests comes against Washington State.
On Wednesday’s episode of his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack shared his belief that James Madison will keep rolling. Pollack said he sees the Dukes as the more complete and consistent team. While Washington State is fighting for bowl eligibility at 5-5, Pollack believes James Madison’s balanced attack, strong culture, and experience will give it the edge.
Pollack’s comments came with clear conviction. “Are they favored, Washington State? That’s because I feel like James Madison’s the team I would bet on. I think they would win,” he said. “I’m just saying I would bet on James Madison and their culture.”
David Pollack Praises James Madison’s Physicality And Identity
Pollack continued to praise what the Dukes have built under head coach Bob Chesney. “JMU is in this thing, man. They have a chance to crash the party,” Pollack said. “I’d love to see them continue because they’re playing good football. I like their brand of football. The way they run their system, their physicality, their multiple quarterbacks — they can do some things to make things very interesting.”
James Madison’s system indeed gives defenses problems. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III has thrown for 2,089 yards and 16 touchdowns with only five interceptions while also rushing for 396 yards and 12 more scores.
Running back Wayne Knight adds 840 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns, while wide receiver Landon Ellis leads with 532 yards receiving. The Dukes average more than 30 points per game and have given up just 16.2.
Washington State, under head coach Jimmy Rogers, will try to slow them with a defense that has allowed just seven touchdowns in its past six games. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has provided some stability with his arm and legs, but turnovers remain a concern. The Cougars have generated only six takeaways all season and rank near the bottom nationally in offensive production.
The Dukes will host Washington State on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.