David Pollack predicts Vanderbilt-Texas winner on Saturday
After more than a month on the road, the Texas Longhorns return to Austin for a crucial matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. It’s a pivotal moment in the Longhorns’ season as they fight to stay in the SEC championship race and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The biggest question is whether quarterback Arch Manning will clear concussion protocol in time for Saturday’s noon kickoff on ABC. He threw for 346 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in last week’s overtime win at Mississippi State before leaving late after a hard hit. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Manning practiced this week, but his game status remains uncertain.
Vanderbilt, meanwhile, arrives at 7-1 and ranked No. 9 after beating Missouri 17-10. Behind quarterback Diego Pavia, the Commodores have become one of the most balanced teams in the country, ranking among the top 25 nationally in both rushing offense and rushing defense.
David Pollack Says Arch Manning Could Swing the Game
On See Ball Get Ball, college football analyst David Pollack broke down the matchup and said health will determine the outcome. “I’m going Vandy because of the injuries. But if Arch plays and plays well, I think Texas will win,” Pollack said.
Pollack explained that the Longhorns’ inconsistencies stem from both sides of the ball. “This offense has dragged along,” he said. “And now the defense, we’ve started to see some holes. I think Taaffe being out is going to be a big part of that because he’s just that good.”
He praised Vanderbilt’s rise under Pavia, calling the Commodores “more than physical enough on the defensive front now.” Pollack highlighted that Vanderbilt’s defense “gets you in third down and long where they get exotic,” and said the Commodores’ improved depth gives them a chance to stay in the game.
Still, he believes Texas has the athletes to contain Pavia’s improvisational style. “They’re super athletic,” Pollack said. “They can catch him when he starts to improvise and make those plays.” Ultimately, he tied the result to Texas’ health: “If both those people are healthy, I don’t have any doubt Texas wins this game at home.”
The Commodores will test whether Texas can stay disciplined against a dual-threat quarterback. The Longhorns are 6-2, with both losses coming by one score, and own one of the top 10 scoring defenses in the country. Vanderbilt averages 38.4 points per game but will face its toughest defensive front yet.
The Longhorns will host Vanderbilt at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.