David Pollack predicts winner of Week 12 Pitt-Notre Dame matchup

David Pollack offered detailed analysis of the Pitt and Notre Dame matchup ahead of their Week 12 game.

Matt De Lima

The upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will feature two top-25 teams with major postseason implications.

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Pittsburgh, adding more energy to what’s already one of the weekend’s headline games. Both teams enter Week 12 at 7-2, each chasing different postseason goals. Notre Dame, ranked No. 9, is fighting for a potential playoff berth, while No. 22 Pitt looks to remain in contention for the ACC’s automatic bid.

See Ball Get Ball host David Pollack offered his prediction on Wednesday, siding confidently with Notre Dame. Pollack pointed to the Irish’s balance and Pitt’s offensive limitations as the deciding factors. “I don’t see a way how it’s gonna be close,” Pollack said.

“They won’t be able to run it. They won’t be able to throw it. Their defense is gonna have to keep them in it. And Notre Dame’s pretty good balance, so I’m with you on a Notre Dame win.”

David Pollack Sees Notre Dame Handling Pitt With Ease

Pollack highlighted the growth of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who has thrown for 2,275 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes. The freshman’s steady play has helped Notre Dame average 466.1 yards per game, ranking 15th nationally. Running back Jeremiyah Love continues to be the focal point of the offense, rushing for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

For Pittsburgh, quarterback Mason Heintschel has shown flashes of brilliance in his first season, leading an offense that averages nearly 40 points per game. However, Pollack noted that facing Notre Dame’s defense presents an entirely different challenge. “He’s been doing a really, really good job,” Pollack said. “But can they run the football against Notre Dame and can they protect him? That’s obviously going to be an issue.”

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) has played great since taking over the offense, but David Pollack doesn't believe the freshman signal-caller will flip this game in his team's favor. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Pitt’s defense has been strong against the run, ranking third nationally by allowing just 80.9 yards per game. But Notre Dame’s offensive balance could test that strength. The Panthers’ head coach, Pat Narduzzi, has downplayed the matchup since it has no impact on the ACC race, saying his focus remains on the final two conference games that determine the team’s title hopes.

Notre Dame will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.

