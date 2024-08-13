Florida State vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions: Week 0 college football odds, lines
Florida State and Georgia Tech kick off a historic 2024 college football season from Dublin on Saturday in the traditional Week 0 game action between two ACC rivals.
On one side, the defending conference champion Seminoles, fresh off being snubbed in last year's College Football Playoff and undergoing major roster turnover amid high-profile transfer additions.
On the other, a Yellow Jackets team that returns quarterback Haynes King, the bulk of an offensive core that finished strong a year ago, but also a defense in need of marked improvement.
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions
Florida State odds: The computers predictably side with the Seminoles, who have a dominant 79.7 percent chance to win the game, according to models that simulate games 20,000 times to pick winners.
Georgia Tech odds: Conversely, the model predicts the Yellow Jackets can take down the Seminoles in the remaining 20.3 percent of simulations.
Point spread: Florida State is a 12.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 56.5 points.
Florida State predictions: The models forecast the Seminoles to be 15.1 points better than opponents on average and projects them to win 8.8 games this season.
Georgia Tech predictions: The index expects the Jackets to be 2.1 points better than opponents on average and to win 4.9 games this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN, ACC Network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
