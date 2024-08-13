College Football HQ

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions: Week 0 college football odds, lines

Expert predictions for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech by the computer analytics model that picks college football games.

James Parks

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions, Week 0 college football game odds, lines
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions, Week 0 college football game odds, lines / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Florida State and Georgia Tech kick off a historic 2024 college football season from Dublin on Saturday in the traditional Week 0 game action between two ACC rivals.

On one side, the defending conference champion Seminoles, fresh off being snubbed in last year's College Football Playoff and undergoing major roster turnover amid high-profile transfer additions.

On the other, a Yellow Jackets team that returns quarterback Haynes King, the bulk of an offensive core that finished strong a year ago, but also a defense in need of marked improvement.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions

Florida State odds: The computers predictably side with the Seminoles, who have a dominant 79.7 percent chance to win the game, according to models that simulate games 20,000 times to pick winners.

Georgia Tech odds: Conversely, the model predicts the Yellow Jackets can take down the Seminoles in the remaining 20.3 percent of simulations.

Point spread: Florida State is a 12.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 56.5 points.

Florida State predictions: The models forecast the Seminoles to be 15.1 points better than opponents on average and projects them to win 8.8 games this season.

Georgia Tech predictions: The index expects the Jackets to be 2.1 points better than opponents on average and to win 4.9 games this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN, ACC Network

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Picks