Georgia Bulldogs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction: Who wins, and why?
Clean, Old Fashioned Hate makes a comeback on Black Friday as playoff hopeful Georgia looks to conserve the ground it gained the last few weeks against Georgia Tech. Here’s what you should watch for in the matchup, with our updated prediction for this rivalry game.
Georgia hasn’t had much to hate over the last few years, not losing to its rival since 2016, Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach, winning 6 straight in this series by an average of 29 points.
And the Bulldogs have already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game, playing the winner of the Texas vs. Texas A&M game next week in Atlanta.
Still, the Yellow Jackets played the Bulldogs close last year, trailing by a 13-7 count in the third quarter before flatlining in an eventual 37-14 loss.
“It was a very physical game last year,” Smart said. “It’ll be a physical game this year. It’s going to be physical. It’s going to be tough.”
Georgia Tech can pack a punch, going 2-0 against teams ranked in the top-10 at the time of their meeting, and although one of those teams was Florida State, and other was Miami, when Tech wrecked the Canes’ perfect season in a 28-23 victory.
What can we expect when the Bulldogs welcome the Yellow Jackets in this matchup?
Here’s what you should watch for as Georgia and Georgia Tech square off in this Week 14 college football rivalry game.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction: What to watch for
1. On the ground. Tech boasts a dynamic rushing attack with quarterback Haynes King, who has 8 touchdowns with his legs, and lead back Jamal Haynes, who has scored 9 times, with the latter leading the squad with 717 yards, and Haynes is posting 5.8 yards per carry against top 25 ranked teams this year.
That’s a matchup to watch as the Jackets hope to show a variety of looks running the ball against a Georgia defense that allowed a season-high 226 rushing yards on 40 attempts and 5.7 yards per carry to lowly UMass last week.
2. At the line. The return of guard Tate Ratledge has inspired Georgia’s offensive line into markedly improved play the last two weeks, not allowing a single sack against a Tennessee front that is among the very best in the country at pressuring quarterbacks.
That could pose a problem for Georgia Tech’s defense, which comes into the game ranked 119th among 134 FBS teams with 15 sacks this year, averaging just 1.36 sacks per game, and is 81st in the country in pass efficiency defense.
But the unit has been able to gain some ground recently, placing a more respectable 54th nationally with 5.82 negative plays created per game.
3. Get to the QB. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck struggled mightily during the middle part of the season when the team lost its two games, throwing 2 more picks than touchdowns during the stretch from the Alabama loss to the Ole Miss loss and threw 3 interceptions in 3 different games.
Tech has improved in its rush defense this year, but is still struggling when it comes to getting their hands on the opposing quarterback. Beck has shown he can be rattled against better pass rushes, especially if he isn’t getting enough help from the Bulldogs’ 98th ranked rushing offense.
The best way to slow down the Georgia offense is to get pressure on Beck and force him into some mistakes to slow down the passing attack, but it’s an open question if the Wreck can get there in time to make it an issue.
Who is favored?
Georgia is a 17.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for this rivalry matchup.
FanDuel set the total at 49.5 points for the game (Over -110, Under -110).
And it lists the moneyline odds for Georgia at -1050 and for Georgia Tech at +660 to win outright.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Who wins?
Georgia Tech is playing some solid defense on third downs this year, but its offense, despite boasting some credible skill weapons on the ground, isn’t matching that production on the money down.
Still, the Jackets have the targets to keep this a close game in the early going, especially given Georgia’s tendency to get a slow start on offense this season.
The number to watch for Georgia Tech is 190: it won 6 of its 7 games when rushing for that total and, aside from the outlier UMass game, the Bulldogs haven’t allowed that many yards from an opposing team on the ground this season.
Georgia’s better offensive protection, and Beck’s resultant improved efficiency throwing the ball, matches too well against Tech’s relative struggles generating pressure on defense.
And the Jackets’ inefficient pass defense will succumb to the variety of outlets Beck has to stretch the field and pull away in the second half.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Georgia wins 34-13
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
-
-
-
